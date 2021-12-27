ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Spot Huge Clue That Suggests Kylie Jenner Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 2

By Hope Schreiber
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0Q1M_0dWqPflw00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Keeping it on the down-low? Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner has secretly given birth to her second child after Kourtney Kardashian‘s fiancé, Travis Barker, may have accidentally included a huge hint in his Instagram Stories.

During the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve celebrations, which were held at the Poosh founder’s house, eagle-eyed fans noticed something off in the Blink-182 drummer’s seemingly innocent photo: a half-filled baby bottle with a pink lid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKEan_0dWqPflw00
Travis Barker/Instagram

“Sooooo whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house in Travis’s story tonight?” a fan account, kardashianvideo, shared on Sunday, December 26, crediting user kravis4ever for spotting the bottle. “Guys I don’t think this means anything at all but I already see people coming up with theories.”

With Kylie, 24, due with her and Travis Scott‘s second child in early 2022, fans believe the baby may have arrived early, given the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s history of keeping her pregnancies a secret. Some fans remain convinced the bottle belongs to the couple’s newborn; however, others are less than certain.

Some commenters mentioned that the bottle could likely belong to another Kardashian/Jenner child that uses it for baby dolls — however, the bottle resembled a 5-ounce Comotomo Natural feel Baby Bottle. The bottle is a favorite of the family, and the 5-ounce option is recommended for ages “0-3 months.” While it’s possible children would be given an old bottle as a toy, it’s less likely it would be filled with actual liquid.

The top is also pink, whereas other fans previously assumed the couple, who share daughter Stormi Webster, were expecting a boy after sharing a photo of the 3-year-old on Instagram.

“Favorite girl,” the photo was captioned, along with a blue heart emoji. Of course, the family may not care to follow the stereotype that pink is only for girls.

Another fan theory was shared on Reddit, in which a user’s daughter noticed Stormi was the only child at the family gathering wearing a mask in a video shared by Khloé Kardashian. Other users chimed in with their theories.

“She could just have a cold and they don’t want the other kids to get it? My nephew wore a mask this Christmas cause he had a runny nose and the kids can’t go to daycare if they get sick and have any Covid-like symptoms,” one Redditor wrote. Another added that Kylie could be “having them soon” and was being safe.

As of now, Kylie has yet to reveal if she has welcomed her second child — the bottle itself could be a red herring for other Kardashian/Jenner news on the way.

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES
Black Hills Pioneer

Kylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home over the weekend. The 24-year-old star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi - and she celebrated with her family and some close friends as her due date approaches.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts New Smile Wearing Braces in TikTok Video: ‘Oh My Gosh’

Smile for the camera! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her braces in a new TikTok video. “I got my braces,” the 8-year-old captioned the clip on Thursday, December 23. In the video, North excitedly told her viewers, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces” while moving toward and away from the camera to flaunt her new smile. The youngster’s braces appeared to cover her top teeth while the bottom row didn’t have any.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#Sooooo#Kardashianvideo#Comotomo Natural
Life and Style Weekly

Feeling Merry! Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance in Now-Deleted Family Christmas Video With Kourtney

’Tis the season! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family Christmas video with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a now-deleted clip from Kylie Jenner’s TikTok. The adorable 23-second video shared by a Kardashian Instagram fan page on Thursday, December 9, showed Kourtney, 42, dressed in turquoise sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things festive while wearing reindeer antlers as she held a pony stick toy while walking around what appeared to be 24-year-old Kylie’s home.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

North West Surprised Her Mom Kim Kardashian When She Briefly Went Live On TikTok

It was really only a matter of time before 8-year-old North West, oldest daughter of wildly famous Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, decided to try her hand at social media fame. Or at the very least, tried to take matters into her own hands. After North and her mom started their own TikTok account, it seems North decided to go live without checking to make sure it was OK. Spoiler alert. It was not OK with her mom at all.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Has An A+ Response After A Fan Asks If She's Pregnant With Travis Barker's Baby

Mid-October brought Kardashian fans a momentous event: the engagement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, complete with a huge rock, a very romantic beach-set proposal, and some sexy, celebratory topless pics from Kourt herself. While the couple’s romantic relationship has, indeed, moved rather quickly, Kardashian is definitely taking no shit about their romance from anyone, and recently had an A+ response after a fan asked if she was already pregnant with Barker’s baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie. Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

North West Shows Off Insane Purse Collection Amid Social Media Drama: ‘These Are My Bags’

Moved on? North West showed off her purse collection in a new TikTok video just three days after going live on the platform without permission. In the now-deleted video, North, 8, scanned over her colorful array of handbags, adding the sparkle filter to the video for some pizzazz. Of all her purses, some of the most unique included a glittering pizza and a multi-colored teddy bear with a chain strap.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Rumor: Drake Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott’s Back

There's a rumor going around that Drake slept with Kylie Jenner behind Travis Scott's back. Maralee Nichols, the woman who has claimed that she is the mother of Tristan Thompson's child, revealed the news on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “You said that you planned to leave Khloe… it wasn’t working and hasn’t been for years and you were retiring from the NBA after this year and planned to leave Cali. And you told me you planned to leave Khloe at Doja Cat’s party in L.A. Flew me and my best friend out. All for why??”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas. Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Attended Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Baby Shower For 2nd Child: He Stayed ‘Low Key’

Travis Scott attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s baby shower but kept things low-key as the duo prepares to welcome their second child. Kylie Jenner, 24, just celebrated the baby shower for her second child, TMZ first reported, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, 30, was there to celebrate their forthcoming second child. Although Kylie has offered very few details about the pregnancy, a source close to the KarJenner clan EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife some more intimate aspects about the get-together.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy