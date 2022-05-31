ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superhero Salary! Tom Holland Has Amassed a Large Net Worth Thanks to ‘Spider-Man’ and More

By Laura Rizzo
 3 days ago

Actor Tom Holland has amassed a huge net worth thanks to his booming acting career. See how much he made from his Spider-Man salary through Marvel and more below.

The U.K. native, who was born in 1996, has an estimated net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . While he’s become a certified A-lister in the United States, he’s actually been acting for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBYa7_0dWqPT8600

Tom was first discovered while participating in a dance festival for his school, Wimbledon College.

Billy Elliot the Musical choreographer Lynne Page saw the Cherry star perform, and he was eventually cast as Michael Caffrey in the musical, which debuted on London’s iconic West End in 2008. The experience proved to set the building blocks for his career, as Tom learned gymnastics during his two-year run in the show.

Spider-Man director Anthony Russo joked to GQ that Tom’s athleticism was a major bonus to casting him as Spider-Man. “Holland’s ability to do a standing backflip right in front of you – that helped!” he quipped.

The Devil All the Time actor made his movie debut in 2012’s The Impossible with Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor and his career has continued to skyrocket.

These days, Tom is widely known for his role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was cast for a six-movie deal in 2015 and first appeared on the big screen as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil Wa r. One year later, his first solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming , premiered.

Tom not only earned a Guinness Book of World Records title for being the youngest actor to play a title role in the MCU, but he was also reportedly paid around $500,000 for the part. According to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s likely that the actor’s total earnings for the film ended up being closer to $1.5 million, thanks to bonuses from the movie’s success at the box office.

“Holland came in. He did his test. We called [casting director] Sarah [Finn] straight after and said, ‘Oh, my God, he’s incredible. He’s a movie star: he’s got the charisma; he’s got the range,’” director Joe Russo gushed about Tom’s audition. “It’s very rare someone walks into a room who has all the elements that make up a bona fide star. Holland had that thing.”

He went on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame , and the audience’s love of Tom is likely what earned him a big pay bump for Spider-Man: Far From Home . It’s estimated he made between $4 million and $5 million — plus bonuses — for the 2019 flick.

Spider-Man: No Way Home absolutely crushed at the box office, earning a record-breaking $2 billion worldwide, so it’s likely Tom took home an even bigger paycheck for his latest film.

Comparatively, Chris Evans was reportedly paid $15 million for appearing in Avengers: Endgame as Captain America while Scarlett Johansson reportedly earned a whopping $20 million for her solo film Black Widow, according to Us Weekly .

Fans can expect Tom to expand his acting chops even more. He’s been cast in a Fred Astaire biopic, which is still in pre-production,

and was cast in the 2022 film Uncharted . The latter was released February 18, 2022, and earned $143 million at the international box office on its opening weekend. Although Tom’s salary for the film has not been disclosed, Variety reported in 2021 that he makes between $5 million and $10 million as the lead of commercial studio movies like Uncharted .

In addition to his serious acting roles, Tom has dabbled in reality television. He appeared in an episode of the new Discovery+ reality show Million Dollar Wheels in March 2022, browsing the selection of celebrity car dealer RD Whittington who sells some of the world’s most expensive cars.

As for sequels for Tom’s Marvel solo starring role, Sony chairman Tom Rothman revealed i n an interview with Deadline that the studio is eyeing a follow up to Spider-Man: No Way Home . “We hope to get working on the next Spider-Man movie,” he said, adding that director Jon Watts and stars Tom and Zendaya would return, saying, “That whole group, we hope.”

