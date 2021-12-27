Learning experience: city manager discuss the aftermath of Dec. 15 hazardous weather

On Dec. 15, Kansas experienced damaging winds and storms due to serial derecho, according to the National Weather Service. A derecho is a widespread, extended wind storm that includes rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Serial derechos can be found in two areas: one axis moves along the upper Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley and the second axis extends from the Southern Plains into the mid-Mississippi Valley. The serial derecho caused blackouts, fires and damaged property across Kansas and Dickinson County.

Now in the aftermath, people can still find tracings of the night through broken glass and tree limbs in the streets. While the city of Abilene on assisting residents of the area, they started to use the storms as a learning experience moving forward in emergency management.

Abilene

In November, members of the Dickinson County departments and the City of Abilene government attended emergency management tabletop training. City Manager Ron Marsh found the training long overdue for the local government.

“We don’t do as much as we should,” Marsh said. “We did that emergency management exercise back in November with the county. We have a full scale, I say full scale. It’s a larger exercise…Apparently, my understanding is there hasn’t been a whole lot done in Dickinson County. I know working with Dickinson County Emergency Manager there he has been wanting to get more done. We’ll start doing more actually coming up sometime next year.”

The city hopes to create a local emergency operations plan which will focus on procedures and protocols for each specific natural disaster. Marsh compared it to the fire and tornado drills that schools will run throughout the year with students. The plans will include storms like the ones on Dec. 15 and how the city can move forward on communicating with residents during emergencies.

“Facebook is probably whether we like it or not is the most effective way to reach the public,” Marsh said. “We will probably continue to use our Facebook page or any other social media we can use to get the word out.”

Marsh wanted to share one last statement about the work of Abilene’s police, fire and public work department during and after the storms.

“I don’t think any of them got to bed early at all,” Marsh said. “I think they were all out working and most of them worked despite maybe some of their own having no power, their own houses or having families that needed to be looked after, but they were still out taking care of the citizens and all of them did a fantastic and just phenomenal job. I think the citizens need to understand that. They have quite an asset.”