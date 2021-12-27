Chuck Scott

Back in 2019, Tiger Woods made a comment about John Daly using a golf cart to get around the course. This led to a plethora of rumors about them having a rivalry. During an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast,” Daly addressed that incident with Woods. Daly didn’t blame Woods for those comments because he didn’t know the full story.
McDonough’s boys basketball team defeated Jonesboro 49-46 Tuesday in the Chuck Miller Holiday Classic. McDonough’s Da’Avion Thomas led all scorers with 23 points and added five steals, while teammate Avante Nichols contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Jonesboro was led by Devon Rainey (14 points), Kaymen Brown...
Comments / 0