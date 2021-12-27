ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

County holds brief meeting before the holidays

By Ed Boice Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

The Dickinson County work session commissioner and regular meeting Dec. 23 was sparse on topics and issues to vote on.

During the work session, the meeting watched two videos produced by the Kansas Association of Counties, the first on Dark Store Theory and the second on Home Rule. The group then discussed both topics.

After the videos, Martin Tannahill, county road and bridge supervisor, gave a report on the last 12 months and recent news on the work the Road And Bridge Department has done.

Within his report, Tannahill said the county outside assisted townships and areas in the county for 1,200 hours.

For road signs damaged during the wind storm Dec. 15, Tannahill said the department is not finished fixing all of them. They will have a “running count” in January 2022.

As for the shed the department is planning on building, Tannahill said they have received some prices from builders.

The Chapman city sewer is complete. Tannahill said all the department had to modify was a manhole east of the Chapman Creek Bridge.

The commissioners passed the raise to elected officials’ salaries by 3 percent. Lynn Peterson, county commissioner chairman, said the increase is a housekeeping item that they pass for all employees.

“Some of the idea on that is that if you keep that on a consistent basis rather than not having anything to do then all of a sudden, five or seven years from now, you’re trying to catch up with a large lump sum,” Peterson said.

After the regular meeting, Craig Chamberlain, county commissioner, asked for a couple of minutes to speak privately to the other commissioners. After that, the commissioners held a 15-minute executive session on two topics. Going back into a regular meeting, the commissioners passed a motion to allow Peterson to sign an agreement on behalf of the commission to enter into “indigenous services” with attorneys.

“What it is, the court does the appointment, so if they have someone who doesn’t have legal counsel, they can have legal counsel that way and the court will assign an attorney based on the fact they don’t have any conflict in place,” Peterson said.

