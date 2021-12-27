Taxpayers urged to report wind storm property damage

Dickinson County Appraiser Lisa Berg is asking the public to contact her office and report any structures that were damaged or destroyed by the Dec. 15 windstorm.

“Real estate valuations are based upon how properties are listed as of January 1 each year,” Berg explained.

In upcoming weeks, the county appraiser’s office will be reviewing properties affected by the windstorm.

Berg said a few taxpayers have contacted her office to report damage, but there are many who have not. People are asked to report any damage by either visiting the appraiser’s office, calling or emailing.

The office temporarily is located in the Abilene Civic Center, located at 201 NW 2nd, while the courthouse is being remodeled. Calls can be placed by dialing 785-263-4418 and emails can be sent to lberg@dkcoks.gov

“We appreciate each of you and would like to assist if possible,” Berg said.