CoD: Warzone Player of the Year 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific transformed the battle royale as we know it. With a new Caldera map and the introduction of Vanguard weapons, fans were met with a fresh experience. However, since Warzone first launched back in 2020, the game has seen more than its fair share of bugs and glitches. In the past, we’ve experienced visual bugs, players having the ability to get inside of walls, and so much more. It appears that some bugs have stuck around, and travelled to the Pacific with us. The latest bug is allowing Warzone players to gain an infinite slide when mounting their gun.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO