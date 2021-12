The father of four who ended a conversation with President Joe Biden with the insulting phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” which means “fuck Joe Biden,” insists he was joking and meant no disrespect to the commander in chief. But he also seems pretty proud of himself for the viral moment and doesn’t appear to have any regrets. After the moment went viral on social media and sparked lots of outrage, the Oregonian talked to the caller who said he did not´ mean for his phrase to be seen as crude. “At the end of the day I have nothing against Mr Biden,” Jared Schmeck, 35, said. “But I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him.”

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO