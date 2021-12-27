ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rate of daily U.S. cases grows as highly contagious omicron variant spreads rapidly

wksu.org
 3 days ago

We get the latest on the highly contagious omicron variant...

www.wksu.org

deseret.com

This common COVID treatment could stop omicron variant, early research shows

A well-known COVID-19 treatment might work to stop omicron variant symptoms from turning severe, according to The Washington Post. Scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine published new findings this week that show giving convalescent plasma early in the course of the COVID-19 infection could reduce hospitalization from COVID-19 by almost 50%, according to The Washington Post.
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant in 36 states, symptoms, CDC recommendation for J&J booster

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It accounts for just 3% of the COVID-19 cases in the US, but the omicron variant is now in at least 36 states, and the new mutated strain is increasingly the focus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC panel on Thursday recommended that those looking for a safe and effective vaccine choose either the one from Pfizer or Moderna and not Johnson and Johnson's.
Daily Mail

Fauci warns some rapid antigen COVID-19 tests might not be able to regularly detect Omicron variant he warns will be dominant in US within weeks - but 'gold standard' PCR tests are still fine

Some of the rapid at-home Covid tests Americans use can not pick up the new Omicron variant, Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, said. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation that his team currently is investigating available rapid tests to determine which are not as accurate for the new strain, with mixed results.
Salon

Fast-spreading omicron variant drives up pediatric hospitalizations in parts of U.S.

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. With the fast-spreading Omicron variant now driving new Covid-19 cases up in the United States, public health officials are warning that just as South Africa did in early December, the country is seeing a surge in pediatric hospitalizations related to the disease.
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
leedaily.com

Omicron Cases Jump in L.A. County as Experts Warn of the Rapid Spread

The amount of new corona strain that is omicron patients in La district had risen up to at minimum thirty, according to authorities, who have resorted to promoting immunizations as well as supplementary injections in order to prevent the faster spread of the new strain. Authorities announced twelve additional patients...
harveycountynow.com

Cases rise as holiday, contagious variant loom

Active COVID-19 cases increased by 20 percent this week, as schools let out and families prepare to gather for Christmas. The county saw 190 new cases diagnosed, an average of 27 per day from Dec. 14 to 20. There are now 181 active cases. Six residents are hospitalized. The county also marked four new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of local lives claimed by the disease to 95. One in 358 county residents has died from the disease since it first reached the county 21 months ago.
wksu.org

Omicron causes record-breaking COVID cases in the U.S. and globally

Omicron is causing record-breaking numbers of COVID cases around the world. Yesterday, the U.S. counted more than 480,000 cases in a single day. That's more than double the number of daily cases reported during the peak of the delta surge. So there's no doubt the omicron surge is going to be big, but some public health officials say it might not be as bad. And we're getting some more promising news about vaccines. NPR's global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff joins us to explain more. Good morning.
