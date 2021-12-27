Rate of daily U.S. cases grows as highly contagious omicron variant spreads rapidly

Active COVID-19 cases increased by 20 percent this week, as schools let out and families prepare to gather for Christmas. The county saw 190 new cases diagnosed, an average of 27 per day from Dec. 14 to 20. There are now 181 active cases. Six residents are hospitalized. The county also marked four new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of local lives claimed by the disease to 95. One in 358 county residents has died from the disease since it first reached the county 21 months ago.
