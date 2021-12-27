Virginia Tech men's basketball in COVID-19 protocols

The Vanderbilt Athletics Twitter account threw massive shade at Tennessee after their Music City Bowl loss to Purdue. The Tennessee Volunteers did not end 2021 the way they had envisioned. They had the chance to kick a walk-off field goal in regulation of the Music City Bowl, but it sailed wide right. Then, they looked to have scored a touchdown in overtime, but the referees called the play dead after running back Jaylen Wright appeared to have crossed the goal-line. The Purdue Boilermakers kicked a field goal on the very next possession of overtime to clinch the 48-45 victory.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO