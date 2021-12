Manchester United will look to finish the year off with a win on Thursday afternoon when it hosts Burnley for an English Premier League contest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils enter the fixture on the heels of a 1-1 draw versus Newcastle, while the Clarets return to the pitch for the first time since falling to West Ham 1-0 back on Dec. 12. It’ll be a difficult task for the Burnley defense, as they’ll be asked to shut down Man United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes. With a victory, Man U can move into a tie with West Ham for fifth place, while three points for Burnley would see them move out of the relegation zone.

