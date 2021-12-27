Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Headlines One Championship ‘Only the Brave’ on Jan. 28

When Brock Lesnar linked arms with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it was a match made in box-office heaven. Lesnar’s mixed martial arts career covers just nine bouts and less than a full decade, but it was undeniably successful and eventful. The Webster, South Dakota, native paired skills developed as an amateur wrestler—he was a two-time NCAA All-American at the University of Minnesota, where he won a national championship in 2000—with the fame he acquired during his time as a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar to bring a massive mainstream following to the Octagon. Lesnar, who ranks among the biggest draws in MMA history, captured the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion in just his fourth professional assignment, defended it on two subsequent occasions and took part in high-profile matches at both UFC 100 and UFC 200. He walked away from the sport in 2017 and, despite persistent rumors of a potential return, has remained on the sidelines ever since. Now 44 years of age, it appears as though Lesnar’s time in MMA has indeed come to an end.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO