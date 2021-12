Nio, one of the many Chinese EV manufacturers entering the global market, first caught our eye when it revealed the EP9 Superca. The carmaker has since gone on to launch a bunch of impressive-looking EV models set to take the fight directly to Tesla. Nio currently offers models such as the mid-size EC6 and ES6 crossovers, and the full-size ES8 crossover, but this lineup will soon be expanded. Nio's new mid-size ET5 has just made its debut in a digital reveal, and is ready to take on the Tesla Model 3. The ET5 is the second of three models based on Nio's Technology Platform 2.0.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO