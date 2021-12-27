ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci hopes to see a turnaround soon as U.S. omicron cases continue upward climb

By NPR News
usf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's...

health.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Fox News

Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb school-aged COVID cases continue to climb

The Cobb County case rate of COVID per 100,000 population among residents in the K-12 age group remains in the high category and has continued to climb for the past two weeks. The case rate among pre-school residents dropped, however, and continues to be in the moderately high category. The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wbch.com

COVID-19 live updates: Fauci predicts omicron will peak soon

(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 808,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 61.5% of the population in the United States...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy