Fauci hopes to see a turnaround soon as U.S. omicron cases continue upward climb

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
President Biden will address Americans Tuesday afternoon to announce the administration's latest efforts to combat the new Omicron variant. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with a preview of what those plans could entail.
Vaccinating domestic travelers against diseases like Covid-19 should be considered by the federal government, a top infectious disease expert said Monday. In an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Dr. Anthony Fauci said making vaccinations mandatory is an incentive to get more people vaccinated. "If you do that with domestic flights, that should seriously be considered."
The U.S. could see one million coronavirus cases per day amid the recent omicron-fueled surge if Americans aren't proactive about preventative measures, warned retiring National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins.
The post U.S. Could Soon See 1M COVID Cases a Day, Departing NIH Director Says appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
COVID-19 cases are anticipated to continue to rise as the omicron variant spreads swiftly throughout the world, U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. Fauci, a former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated that keeping patients out of hospitals was one of the Biden administration's main priorities.
Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
The Cobb County case rate of COVID per 100,000 population among residents in the K-12 age group remains in the high category and has continued to climb for the past two weeks. The case rate among pre-school residents dropped, however, and continues to be in the moderately high category. The...
A surge of the Covid omicron variant is coming in the U.S. as cases of the delta strain spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Omicron will become the dominant Covid variant in the U.S. in a few weeks, Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. The health officials urged unvaccinated individuals...
Dr. Anthony Fauci joined “Morning in America” Thursday, where he offered a full-throated defense of the CDC’s changing recommendations for asymptomatic people and emphasized the importance of widespread vaccination.
(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 808,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 61.5% of the population in the United States...
U.S. hospitals continue to reel from surging volumes of coronavirus patients as the omicron variant drives a record-breaking flurry of infections in some regions – with medical workers bracing for more misery in the weeks ahead. The New York City health department reported that the seven-day average of confirmed...
The Louisiana Department of Health estimates the proportion of omicron cases in the state is 88.5% for the week ending Dec. 25. LDH’s estimate for the omicron proportion is preliminary and subject to change as more sequencing data are reported, according to a news release. The CDC estimates the...
Comments / 0