India

India to chair Counterterrorism Committee of UNSC in January next year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): India will chair the Counterterrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in January next year. This Committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the tragic terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York, while India had chaired this Committee in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
