Is an overcrowded Britain really a myth?

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
‘Our addiction to car-dependent sprawl is destroying landscapes that contribute to our wellbeing and our food,’ says Jon Reeds.

Andy Beckett is right to warn that fears of overcrowding could stoke xenophobia and racism (The myth of an overcrowded Britain suits our island psyche – and this government, 23 December). But it isn’t just “some environmentalists” and countryside lovers who know there is a problem. We live far beyond our island’s capacity to support us. The UK imports around a third of its food; bad for a heavily indebted country that has turned its back on free trade in an unstable world.

England is one of Europe’s most densely populated countries, and parts are buckling ecologically. The water environment is desperately stressed in areas with the highest growth. Biodiversity suffers from habitat fragmentation, pollution and disturbance as we expand our urban footprint. Our addiction to car-dependent sprawl is destroying landscapes that contribute to our wellbeing and our food.

If the population boom really has ended, that’s good news for the environment, but real benefit would need a huge decline. Nostalgia for a “full” country? No.

Jon Reeds

Alston, Cumbria

Andy Beckett argues that overcrowded Britain is a myth. Perhaps, however, he is using the wrong criteria to judge the question. I believe that we are overcrowded if we do not have enough infrastructure to support the population.

The questions he should have asked include whether we have enough decent housing, enough NHS facilities, a good enough transport network, good enough wastewater disposal facilities, and the ability to produce most of our own food requirement. Looked at on this basis, it seems pretty clear that we are overcrowded.

Graham Goddard

Llanelli, Dyfed

Perhaps Andy Beckett should reassess his definition of “full”. Rather than look at how many people are physically in the country, we should define “full” as how many of them actually have somewhere to live, as was highlighted by this report.

Alan Gent

Cheshire

Comments / 0

