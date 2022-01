The surface of our brain, the cortex, is folded into an intricate pattern of bumps (gyri) and grooves (sulci). While individual differences in this pattern have been linked to brain disorders and cognitive performance, very little has been known about how the 'bumpiness and grooviness' of the cortex is determined. In a study recently published in Science Advances, an international research team conducted the first major genetic study into cortical folding patterns.

