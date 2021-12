You don’t need an excuse to treat yourself, but the holiday season is definitely a great opportunity for special meals. Enter: the prime rib. Although this cut of beef, also called standing rib roast, is available at most butcher shops and even some grocery stores, for many of us it remains an order-out or once-a-year indulgence. But whether you’ve enjoyed your prime rib at a restaurant or in your own dining room, this is a pricey cut of meat you won’t want to waste an ounce of. Which brings us to the meat of the matter: What’s the best way to reheat prime rib?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO