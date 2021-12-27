Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 19 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball took a tumble on Monday in the latest AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, falling nine spots down to No. 19 in both after losing two of its last three games.

The No. 19 spot for the Crimson Tide is the lowest the program has been ranked this season.

Around the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 25, Alabama is no longer the highest-ranked SEC team. That honor goes to Auburn, who sits at No. 11 after an 11-1 start. Tennessee is the second-ranked SEC team at No. 14, while LSU comes in at No. 16.

Kentucky is the final SEC team ranked ahead of Alabama at No. 18.

Here is the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after eight weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - December 27, 2021

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Baylor (11-0) Big 12 1,525 (61)

2. Duke (11-1) Atlantic Coast 1,448

3. Purdue (11-1) Big Ten 1,371

4. Gonzaga (10-2) West Coast 1,335

5. UCLA (8-1) Pacific 12 1,296

6. Kansas (9-1) Big 12 1,233

7. USC (12-0) Pacific 12 994

8. Iowa State (12-0) Big 12 985

9. Arizona (11-1) Pacific 12 973

10. Michigan State (10-2) Big Ten 901

11. Auburn (11-1) Southeastern 826

12. Houston (11-3) American Athletic 801

13. Ohio State (8-2) Big Ten 787

14. Tennessee (9-2) Southeastern 729

15. Seton Hall (9-1) Big East 716

16. LSU (12-0) Southeastern 609

17. Texas (9-2) Big 12 567

18. Kentucky (9-2) Southeastern 459

19. Alabama (9-3) Southeastern 426

20. Colorado State (10-0) Mountain West 366

21. Providence (11-1) Big East 315

22. Villanova (8-4) Big East 312

23. Xavier (11-2) Big East 237

24. Wisconsin (9-2) Big Ten 207

25. Texas Tech (9-2) Big 12 121

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Week 8

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Baylor 11-0 800 (32)

2. Duke 11-1 760

3. Purdue 11-1 712

4. Gonzaga 10-2 690

5. UCLA 8-1 666

6. Kansas 9-1 647

7. Arizona 11-1 561

8. Iowa State 12-0 514

9. Southern California 12-0 506

10. Michigan St 10-2 476

11. Auburn 11-1 453

12. Ohio St. 8-2 410

13. Seton Hall 9-2 378

14. Houston 11-3 338

15. Tennessee 9-2 334

16. Louisiana State 12-0 295

17. Kentucky 9-2 279

18. Texas 9-2 254

19. Alabama 9-3 220

20. Colorado St. 10-0 199

21. Providence 12-1 181

22. Villanova 8-4 175

23. Wisconsin 9-2 135

24. Xavier 11-2 127

25. Texas Tech 9-2 78

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary's 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.