Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 19 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

By Joey Blackwell
 3 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball took a tumble on Monday in the latest AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, falling nine spots down to No. 19 in both after losing two of its last three games.

The No. 19 spot for the Crimson Tide is the lowest the program has been ranked this season.

Around the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 25, Alabama is no longer the highest-ranked SEC team. That honor goes to Auburn, who sits at No. 11 after an 11-1 start. Tennessee is the second-ranked SEC team at No. 14, while LSU comes in at No. 16.

Kentucky is the final SEC team ranked ahead of Alabama at No. 18.

Here is the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after eight weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - December 27, 2021

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Baylor (11-0) Big 12 1,525 (61)

2. Duke (11-1) Atlantic Coast 1,448

3. Purdue (11-1) Big Ten 1,371

4. Gonzaga (10-2) West Coast 1,335

5. UCLA (8-1) Pacific 12 1,296

6. Kansas (9-1) Big 12 1,233

7. USC (12-0) Pacific 12 994

8. Iowa State (12-0) Big 12 985

9. Arizona (11-1) Pacific 12 973

10. Michigan State (10-2) Big Ten 901

11. Auburn (11-1) Southeastern 826

12. Houston (11-3) American Athletic 801

13. Ohio State (8-2) Big Ten 787

14. Tennessee (9-2) Southeastern 729

15. Seton Hall (9-1) Big East 716

16. LSU (12-0) Southeastern 609

17. Texas (9-2) Big 12 567

18. Kentucky (9-2) Southeastern 459

19. Alabama (9-3) Southeastern 426

20. Colorado State (10-0) Mountain West 366

21. Providence (11-1) Big East 315

22. Villanova (8-4) Big East 312

23. Xavier (11-2) Big East 237

24. Wisconsin (9-2) Big Ten 207

25. Texas Tech (9-2) Big 12 121

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Week 8

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Baylor 11-0 800 (32)

2. Duke 11-1 760

3. Purdue 11-1 712

4. Gonzaga 10-2 690

5. UCLA 8-1 666

6. Kansas 9-1 647

7. Arizona 11-1 561

8. Iowa State 12-0 514

9. Southern California 12-0 506

10. Michigan St 10-2 476

11. Auburn 11-1 453

12. Ohio St. 8-2 410

13. Seton Hall 9-2 378

14. Houston 11-3 338

15. Tennessee 9-2 334

16. Louisiana State 12-0 295

17. Kentucky 9-2 279

18. Texas 9-2 254

19. Alabama 9-3 220

20. Colorado St. 10-0 199

21. Providence 12-1 181

22. Villanova 8-4 175

23. Wisconsin 9-2 135

24. Xavier 11-2 127

25. Texas Tech 9-2 78

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary's 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.

BamaCentral

Throwback Thursday Turnaround: Cincinnati vs. Georgia in the 2021 Peach Bowl

Normally when we do a Throwback Thursday piece, it's usually to tell the historical side to Alabama football, or the venue, in relation to an upcoming game. For the 2021-22 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic, we're doing something different: reminding Crimson Tide fans of what happened in last year's Peach Bowl, a game that helped launch both Cincinnati and Georgia into this years playoff.
GEORGIA STATE
BamaCentral

Cincinnati Antsy for Game Time against Alabama

DALLAS — The clock is ticking, and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell and his team can feel it. It has been more than three weeks since the Bearcats have taken the field, and now it's nearly game time against the biggest program in college football. The anticipation is building.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

The Cincinnati Connection on Alabama Football's Roster

DALLAS — DeVonta Smith is a pretty well-known name among Alabama fans. It started with his legendary walk-off catch in the national championship against Georgia as a true freshman. It grew as he put up record-breaking numbers in 2020 and became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman trophy in nearly 30 years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama Makes Initial List for Elite 2023 Quarterback

Nick Saban and Alabama look to be recruiting their next great west coast quarterback. Late last week, highly-touted quarterback Nico Iamaleava released his top 12 schools. Alabama was listed among SEC foes Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Tennessee, as well as national powers such as Ohio State and Notre Dame.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 31, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Football: Alabama vs Cincinnati, College Football Playoff at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Audio. Crimson Tide Results. Did you notice?. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't concerned about his injured ankle heading into the final two weeks of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Just A Minute: Picking the Top 10 Crimson Tide Moments of 2021

Here's how good of a calendar year 2021 was for Alabama athletics. It won two, yes two, Heisman trophies. Look it up. At this point last year, Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) were the only two Heisman winners in Crimson Tide history. DeVonta Smith's win got pushed back by the delayed season, so he wasn't announced the winner until Jan. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

No. 19 Alabama Outlasts No. 14 Tennessee, 73-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Its a well-known fact that Alabama and Tennessee are not the fondest of each others company. No matter the sport, tensions are always high in this heated southern rivalry. In men's basketball, Alabama and Tennessee had not met since last season's SEC Tournament until Wednesday night's matchup....
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Everything Nick Saban Said the Day Before the Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — No. 1 Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media one final time ahead of his team's matchup with No. 4 Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl. Saban spoke on his team as well as evaluated the Bearcats ahead of the game. Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell will speak to the media following Saban.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Noah Gurley Explodes When Alabama Needed Him Most

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Head coach Nate Oats hinted at what fans could see from graduate transfer forward Noah Gurley in Tuesday's press conference. “He’s been one of our guys that’s spent a ton of time in the gym over the last month. All his work is not going to go unrewarded," Oats said. “I see him making a breakthrough in conference play.”
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Alabama Football Versus Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl

The College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati is just two days away so get ready with the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast. Host Tyler Martin is joined by The Front Office News editor and Bearcats insider J.T Smith to breakdown the matchup and offer predictions for what will go down inside AT&T Stadium on Friday afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Bryce Young is the 2021 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has been named the 2021 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year. With as many as two games still left to play on the schedule for the Crimson Tide, Young has already had one of the best single seasons for an Alabama quarterback in program history. In total, Young passed for 4,322 yards and thrown 43 touchdowns. His passing yards number is just 178 yards behind Mac Jones' program record for most passing yards in a single season, while his 43 passing touchdowns is tied with Tua Tagovailoa for most over the course of a season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

