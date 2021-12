Jordan Watkins has a touch-down date for Oxford. The portal transfer from Louisville will arrive to his new home on Jan. 7, set to move into his off-campus apartment. Watkins announced his decision to transfer to Ole Miss on Dec. 21, just days after taking his official visit with the Rebels. It was the only official visit he would take, as by the time Florida State, West Virginia and Memphis pulled the trigger on offers, the NCAA dead period had set in.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO