Here are some of the craziest items TSA seized in 2021

By Colin Martin
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

Travelers wasted no time this past year getting back to airports after the pandemic shut down most travel in 2020. That means dealing with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and run the risk of having something confiscated.

What a traveler can and can not bring legally on a flight has generally not changed, but plenty of passengers tried to sneak illegal items onto a plane over the course of the year. Here are a handful of the craziest things that TSA seized in 2021 thanks to their active Instagram account .

Bringing a stun gun on a plane is allowed if placed properly in a checked bag, but not a stun gun that is disguised as an iPhone. Officers at Denver International Airport found exactly that back in January.

In February, a passenger at LaGuardia Airport thought they were being clever, and decided to try and hide bullets in a gum container.

A radio alarm clock is a helpful item to own and use in daily life, but not the best thing to try and bring on a plane, especially when it has an explosive strapped to it.

Other ridiculous items that passengers tried to bring on flights include throwing stars, smoke grenades, a bow and arrow, and even a massive harpoon.

The TSA has done their best to make it very clear what is allowed for passengers to bring on flights, but still had to confiscate plenty of illegal items in 2021. Be sure to check the TSA's "What can I bring?" page on their website to be sure all your items are allowed on a plane.

