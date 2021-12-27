ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Snowpack reversal: 10 days makes huge difference in Colorado snowpack

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: bgwalker (iStock).

Powderhounds around the state are likely rejoicing after a major snowstorm moved through Colorado over the long holiday weekend, dropping feet of snow in some areas. Following several dry weeks that dropped Colorado's snowpack far behind the 20-year median, widespread accumulation has resulted in a lack of snow no longer being the case.

As of December 27, statewide snowpack is at 95 percent of the to-date median. Ten days ago, statewide snowpack was at just 78 percent of the to-date median, and days before that, it was around 50 percent.

This image shows data from the USDA related to statewide snowpack. The 20-year to-date median can be seen as the green line, with the black line representing snowpack this season. This is a zoomed image meant to cater to our mobile users. See the full image from the USDA via this link .

There's no doubt about it that Colorado's snowpack has made significant gains over the past couple of weeks, with more big snow on the way over the next couple of days.

Perhaps even more spectacular is the snowpack boost that's been seen in the southwest region of the state.

The San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan river basin in southwest Colorado jumped from around 84 percent of the to-date median snowpack to 107 percent of the to-date median snowpack over the last ten days, having increased to 84 percent from about 30 percent of the to-date median snowpack just days before that.

This chart shows how much snowpack recent big storms in southwest Colorado have narrowed the gap between this season and the to-date median. The black line indicates this season, with the bright green line showing the 20-year to-date median throughout the season. Graph Credit: USDA, Snotel data.

The Gunnison River Basin is currently the farthest ahead of the 20-year median to-date snowpack, at 118 percent of what this region typically sees by December 27. This region includes spots like Crested Butte.

The lowest snowpack total is currently found in the Upper Rio Grande Basin, in southern Colorado, at 78 percent of the 20-year median. The Arkansas River Basin, in southeast Colorado, is close behind at 80 percent.

The recent snow will likely help Colorado's drought situation, with 99.8 percent of the state currently experiencing drought of some level as of December 21, when the most recent report was released by the US Drought Monitor. Roughly 22 percent of the state is experiencing 'extreme' drought, the third of four stages, compared to roughly 49 percent this time last year. None of the state is currently experiencing the most intense form of drought – 'exceptional' drought. This is a huge positive compared to last year, when more than 27 percent of the state was experiencing this level of drought nearing the end of December.

The next round of big snow is likely to hit the state over the next couple of days, dropping multiple feet in some areas. Following that wave, more snow may be possible around the New Year.

