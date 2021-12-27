'Stranger Things' True Story Is Based On A Mind-Blowing CIA Experiment

This year at Future Tense Fiction we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how, in many ways, 2021 has felt a lot like 2020. But at the same time, so much has changed—how we work and think, how we commute, how we interact with animals, technology, and our fellow humans. This year we published 11 stories (we took December off!) that touch upon relationships, transportation, right to repair and supply chain shortages, communication, information overload and scarcity, and much, much more. We broadly explored themes like learning futures, with Simon Brown’s “Speaker” (where humans learn to communicate with other species and struggle to overcome the assumption of human excellence), Leigh Alexander’s “The Void” (about the struggle with information scarcity in an information-overloaded world) and Shiv Ramdas’ “The Trolley Solution” (about a university attempting to automate how it teaches its students), as well as ideas of mobility—a theme we’re continuing into 2022, so stay tuned—with Linda Nagata’s “Ride” (about a neighborhood that’s embraced an algorithm to run all of its traffic and transit patterns).

