ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emirates Boosts Mexico City Flights Despite Global Omicron Spread

By Daniel Martínez Garbuno
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmirates is set to increase the number of flights between Dubai and Mexico City via Barcelona. The UAE-based airline has slowly been restoring its connectivity between the Middle East and Latin America, going back to pre-pandemic traffic levels. Let’s investigate further. Back to seven. Despite the current uncertainty...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

With omicron variant, U.S. revises mask, testing rules; another new California airline is coming

In the latest air travel developments, the identification of the COVID omicron variant has shaken up travel planning once again. The Biden administration responded by revising its rules for in-flight mask wearing and for international pre-flight testing deadlines, and it faces new calls to impose a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel; the U.S. also bars entry from several southern Africa nations for non-U.S. citizens, while Japan and Israel shut down all international arrivals; United and Delta continue their South Africa flights anyway.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Passengers furious after Las Vegas airport staff demand extra tests to travel to UK

“At home or online testing is NOT accepted for travel” – so read a large hand-drawn sign at McCarran airport in Las Vegas over the weekend.The sign warned British Airways passengers that only a professionally administered test was acceptable for travel to the UK.It is understood the sign was put up by a member of staff of a ground handling agency at Las Vegas airport.Some BA passengers who had self-administered tests – some of which had been sold by the airline – say they were told to pay around $200 (£152) for a second at an airport testing centre.The writer...
TRAVEL
Fortune

How long will the Omicron airline collapse last—and when will U.S. travelers get back home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a holiday weekend that saw thousands of travelers stranded in airports around the country, flight cancellations and delays are bleeding into Monday. But several experts contacted by Fortune say the situation should ease by the end of next week.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
rigzone.com

Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023

Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023. Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023 as part of a strategy by the nationalist government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to reach self-sufficiency in the domestic fuels market. Petroleos Mexicanos, the Mexican state-owned producer known as Pemex, will...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lázaro Cárdenas
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Passengers stranded on British Airways flight for Barbados as pilot tests positive for Covid

Scores of flight passengers in the UK were left waiting for more than half a day after their pilot announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. In one of three viral videos shared by English hockey player Darcy Bourne on TikTok, the pilot of the British Airways flight can be heard telling passengers about his Covid-19 test report and about the airline’s efforts to replace him.“What we’re currently doing is looking for another pilot to take my place and that process is ongoing, but it’s not going to happen quickly and at the moment we have got...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Why A Delta Plane Returned To Seattle 6 Hours Into A China Flight

In an attempt to keep Omicron at bay, China has instated a new cleaning protocol for aircraft. Last week, this new mandate prompted a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 to turn around and go back to Seattle after several hours in the air on its way to Shanghai. The US State Department and the Chinese Embassy are currently in talks regarding the new regulations, which Delta says rendered last week’s flight ‘operationally unviable’.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Barcelona#Latin America#Covid#Uae#Aviacionline#Interjet#Mexican#Aeromexico#Atr
simpleflying.com

Headwinds Force Domestic AA 737 Flight To Divert For Fuel

There has been plenty of flight disruption this holiday season. A new COVID variant has led to increased uncertainty and many canceled flights. Winter weather, though, should not be forgotten. This was highlighted on December 27th when strong winds led to an American Airlines Boeing 737 flying from Boston to Phoenix, diverting to Oklahoma City when it ran low on fuel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
johnnyjet.com

The U.S. State Department Tells Americans to Reconsider Travel to Mexico

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Just in time for the holidays and the busiest travel period of the year, the U.S. State Department just issued a travel advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel to Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS
simpleflying.com

Why Spirit Airlines Brought Back Its Airbus A319s

Spirit Airlines is well-known for being a prolific Airbus A320 family operator. It has a sizable order for Airbus A320neo aircraft and has plans to significantly grow its fleet of A320neo aircraft over the next few years. With 24 new A320neos coming next year on top of 16 new jets in 2021, Spirit Airlines has significantly grown its fleet of newer, fuel-efficient jets. However, there is an outlier in the Airbus A319 fleet. The smallest and oldest planes in the fleet, Spirit Airlines brought them back after parking the fleet of 31 aircraft in 2020. Here’s why.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Boeing
Place
Dubai
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid: Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas, as the surging Omicron variant sees safety curbs tightened and flights cancelled. Italy, Spain and Greece have made face masks compulsory outdoors again. Catalonia, in northern Spain, has imposed an overnight curfew, and the Netherlands is in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy