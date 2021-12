Over the past few years, something has been going awry when it comes to wide receivers who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. From Antonio Brown to JuJu Smith-Schuster to Chase Claypool, it feels like the wide receivers room is cursed in some way. All three of these players had incredibly promising starts to their careers, and while Brown is still good at what he does, the other two have been mired by inconsistency and attitude problems out on the field.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO