Indiana town to seek reimbursement after corncob, hay fire

LEGAL NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Geneva City Council will conduct a public hearing on the vacation of Colony Drive as requested by Ann Marren of 278 Westhaven Circle. The public right-of-way proposed to be vacated, known as Colony Drive, is located on the south side of Westhaven Circle between 278 and 290 Westhaven Circle and is legally described as follows: COLONY DRIVE LOCATED SOUTH OF WESTHAVEN CIRCLE IN WESTHAVEN OF GENEVA BEING A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWHNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 8 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREFORE RECORDED AS DOCUMENT #93K08086, IN THE CITY OF GENEVA, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS. A PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER SAID REQUEST will be held before the City Council on January 3, 2022 at Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First Street, Geneva, Illinois, at 7:00 p.m., to which all interested parties are invited to attend. All interested parties are invited to present testimony for or against the petition. DOCUMENTS ARE ON FILE and available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Community Development Department office located at Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First Street, Geneva, Illinois. Emailed:December 27, 2021 dd Published in Daily Herald December 31, 2021 (4575545) , posted 12/31/2021.

GENEVA, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO