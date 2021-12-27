ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana town to seek reimbursement after corncob, hay fire

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

WINDFALL, Ind. -- Officials in a small central Indiana town plan to seek reimbursement from a straw storage business after fire crews spent weeks fighting a fire smoldering amid corncobs and straw bales. Windfall Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said the smoky fire was first reported Dec. 16 and was still...

STATE OF ILLINOIS CIRCUIT COUR...

STATE OF ILLINOIS CIRCUIT COURT COOK COUNTY, IL In the Matter of the Petition of Jamie Lee Purfeerst For Change of Name Case No. 20212003881 Public Notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 202, being one of the return days in the Circuit Court of the County of Cook, I will file my Petition in said Court for the change of my name from Jamie Lee Purfeerst to that of Jamie Lee pursuant to the Statute in such case made and provided. Dated November 10, 2021 at Cook County, IL /s/Jamie Lee Purfeerst Petitioner Published in Daily Herald Dec. 31, 2021, Jan. 7, 14, 2022 (4575666) , posted 12/31/2021.
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

DENVER -- An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could...
Fans of radio-controlled boats set sail on Indiana lakes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A relaxing day at the pond doesn't always result in pulling a fish out of the water. For a small group of area enthusiasts, there's nothing better than spending a breezy, warm day down at Pinhook Lagoon in South Bend or maybe Fidler Pond in Goshen testing their skills and the capabilities of their radio-controlled sailboats.
LEGAL NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING NO...

LEGAL NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Geneva City Council will conduct a public hearing on the vacation of Colony Drive as requested by Ann Marren of 278 Westhaven Circle. The public right-of-way proposed to be vacated, known as Colony Drive, is located on the south side of Westhaven Circle between 278 and 290 Westhaven Circle and is legally described as follows: COLONY DRIVE LOCATED SOUTH OF WESTHAVEN CIRCLE IN WESTHAVEN OF GENEVA BEING A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWHNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 8 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREFORE RECORDED AS DOCUMENT #93K08086, IN THE CITY OF GENEVA, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS. A PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER SAID REQUEST will be held before the City Council on January 3, 2022 at Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First Street, Geneva, Illinois, at 7:00 p.m., to which all interested parties are invited to attend. All interested parties are invited to present testimony for or against the petition. DOCUMENTS ARE ON FILE and available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Community Development Department office located at Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First Street, Geneva, Illinois. Emailed:December 27, 2021 dd Published in Daily Herald December 31, 2021 (4575545) , posted 12/31/2021.
NOTICE OF CLOSURE OF MEDICAL P...

NOTICE OF CLOSURE OF MEDICAL PRACTICE. Notice is hereby given that Nonsurgical Spine & Ortho Care LLC, 303 E. Army Trail Rd #407, Bloomingdale, IL 60108, will be closed down after January 31, 2022. For medical records requests, email your request to nsocllc@gmail.com. Published in Daily Herald 12/31/21, 1/3/22 (4575676) , posted 12/31/2021.
