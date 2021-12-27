ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s tighter grip on supply chain hurts Korean battery makers

Cover picture for the articleKorea’s top three battery makers will lose their ground unless they diversify procurement sources, experts warn. While the recent urea crisis laid bare South Korea’s heavy dependence on China for the basic raw material, concerns are growing that the country’s fragile supply chain in another key business is creating a precarious...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Korean#Ev#Lg Energy Solution Ltd#Sk#Samsung Sdi Co#Chinese
