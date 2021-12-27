ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk's Selling Spree of Tesla (TSLA) Stock Continues. Here's How Much Tesla Shares He Could Still Sell

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA),...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank Hikes Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price Target by 20% on Higher Volumes, Analyst Says 2022 a 'Pivotal Year for Future Growth and Profitability'

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $1,200.00 per share (up from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Stock Plunges After Tencent Says It Will Give Away Most of its Stake, Analyst Says 'Difficult to Have Any Conviction in Shares'

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are down about 8% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced that Tencent, which owns 17% of the stock, plans to distribute 460 million Class A ordinary shares of the Company owned by Tencent to its shareholders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $824.55.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Move Higher; Is Musk Done Selling Tesla Shares?

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 25 points as it nears a record high. Tesla stock continues to climb on news that its CEO Elon Musk has stopped selling company stock. Markets closed on a mixed note on Tuesday following volatility from all three major indexes. The reason being that investors continue to weigh in on rising coronavirus cases across the globe. Initially reaching an intraday high, the S&P 500 reversed course midday and ticked lower, while the Dow extended a five-day winning streak. The Nasdaq tumbled due to the continued selling of tech stocks.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises; Tesla Reverses — Is Elon Musk Through Selling Shares?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 100 points Wednesday, as the benchmark approaches record highs. Tesla reversed lower, as Chief Executive Elon Musk sold the last of his Tesla stock options due to expire in '22. And the No. 1 Dow Jones stock — Microsoft — neared a new buy point.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk doesn't (always) live in $50,000 Boca Chica box after selling off his properties: Tesla CEO 'is secretly living in $12M waterfront estate in Austin - the city's most expensive home - owned by billionaire PayPal co-founder Ken Howery'

Elon Musk is reportedly secretly living in a $12 million mansion in Austin, Texas despite his claim to reside in a spartan $50,000 rental module at SpaceX's Boca Chica launch site. For the past year, Musk has been spending at least part of his time in the lavish waterfront estate...
REAL ESTATE
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk Says He Is Selling TSLA Stock as Tesla Rises Back to $1T

Elon Musk provides an update on the sale of his Tesla stock, causing TSLA to rally and shoot market cap past $1 trillion from October. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive officer Elon Musk recently disclosed that he is close to completing his TSLA stock sales. In just over one month, Musk has sold more than $15 billion worth of Tesla stock. In a media session on Tuesday, the billionaire said:
STOCKS
Reuters

Factbox-Tesla's Musk sells shares worth over $14 billion

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold $14.5 billion worth of shares since early November when the world’s richest person polled Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker. The billionaire sold another 934,091 shares for $854 million on Tuesday to...
MARKETS
bloombergtax.com

Musk Sells More Tesla Stock After Clarifying He’s ‘Almost Done’

Latest official filing brings total disposals to $14.1 billion. shares, moving closer to his target of reducing his stake in the electric-auto maker by 10%. The sale of 934,091 shares came after Musk wrote on Twitter he is “almost done” trimming his stake in Tesla, clarifying an earlier comment in an interview with a satirical website that he’d already reached his target.
