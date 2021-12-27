Land Rover Discovery Sport Spectacularly Flips Over After Running Into Toyota GR Yaris In Roundabout

Growing up, I spent a lot of time on the family farm in the Brecon Beacons, and, until the first Discovery arrived on the farm, the agri-wheels was always a Land Rover Defender. Actually, that's a lie; the Defender name arrived in 1990 and the last version we had was a 90 (the wheelbase, not the year) that was registered in 1984. Still, splitting hairs isn't the point. What is, is that I've never been dewy eyed about the Defender, in any of its forms. I know people love them to bits, and that's their choice, but I am six-foot-three and I didn't much care for origamiing my way inside any Defender. And even before I grew gangly, I found them noisy, draughty, lumpy and slow. The Discovery made much more sense. I liked that a lot - so much so that I ended up buying one myself some years later.

