ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Land Rover Discovery Sport Spectacularly Flips Over After Running Into Toyota GR Yaris In Roundabout

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen driving an SUV, it’s important to consider its higher center of gravity compared to a car. Of course, it’s also important to consider not running into the back of other cars. In the case of this Land Rover driver, it seems they thought about neither as they drove into the...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest SUV Looks MUCH Tougher Than The Explorer

Ford was spotted earlier this year testing a new prototype SUV based on the all-new Ranger truck platform. The 2023 Ford Ranger recently made its debut, so it won't be long before this aforementioned SUV is revealed. The SUV in question is the next-generation Ford Everest, a rugged body-on-frame SUV that's never been sold in the United States. Despite that, we are still excited to see what the new Everest will look like.
CARS
GTNationEd

Did Toyota Just Reveal The New MR2 Sports Car?

Only moments ago, Toyota revealed 15 new EV concept cars that will soon be looking to go into production to fulfil the company’s all-electric future. Not only has the Japanese manufacturer shown us a potential replacement to the coveted FJ Cruiser and even the next generation of LFA, but looking closely at the press photos, we’ve noticed something even more special: a possible new MR2.
CARS
The Independent

Toyota GR Yaris: very much a driver’s car

Over the past few idyllic pre-lockdown weeks (and it is on its way, don’t you worry), I’ve driven an awful lot of what you might broadly call SUVs, and I’m getting a bit bored of them, nice as they can be. We can all have too much of a good thing, after all, even chocolate cake. The ubiquitous SUV is rather like a dominant, fast-multiplying, cleverly evolving variant of the coronavirus, sometimes showing coupe- or even convertible-like features, and pushing existing strains (by analogy normal hatches, states and saloons) to extinction. There are lots out there, so I have to...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yaris#Vehicles#The Land Rover#Suv
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota SUVs: Fresh Looks for RAV4, Plus the New Corolla Cross

Most Toyota SUVs receive minor updates for 2022, generally comprising added standard equipment or new paint colors. The popular RAV4 gets slightly updated looks, but we wouldn't go so far as to call it a refresh. More important are the additions to the lineup, including a new subcompact crossover and upcoming all-electric SUV. Click through to see what's new on Toyota's 2022 SUV lineup.
CARS
Carscoops

2021 Ford Bronco And Ranger Are Having Issues With Their Radar Cruise Control Module

Ford is recalling hundreds of 2021 Bronco and Ranger models due to an issue with the radar cruise control module. A recall notice issued by the car manufacturer reveals that the radar module used for the cruise control and Advanced Automatic Emergency Braking system was incorrectly aligned during production. If misaligned, the vehicle could have a closer-than-expected following distance with the adaptive cruise control feature enabled.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Autoblog

Best new cars and SUVs under $25,000

When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2022 Toyota Avalon Drops AWD And TRD, Starts From $36,375 For Its Final Year

The fifth-generation Avalon might have been introduced in 2018, but Toyota has confirmed that 2022 will mark the end of its production. Today, the automaker announced pricing for the 2022 MY alongside a few changes in the lineup. The 2022 Toyota Avalon starts from $36,375 (excluding the $1,025 fee), making...
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
Top Speed

Tug Of War: Ford Bronco Badlands vs Land Rover Defender - gallery

In his latest video, YouTuber Sam CarLegion subjected these two potent off-roaders in a series of tug-of-war battles. In the grey corner, we've got the Ford Bronco Badlands, which features a 2.7 liter EcoBoost V-6, that produces 325 hp & 399 lb-ft of torque paired to a 10 speed auto box with 4WD.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota IQ Converted To A GR Yaris Mini-Me With A Rear-Mounted Kawasaki Engine

The Toyota GR Yaris has been an absolute hit with petrolheads, so it is normal for the Japanese hot hatch to attract the tuner’s attention. What is not so normal is the pictured conversion created by a Japanese tuner for the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022: a Toyota iQ with a GR Yaris face transplant and a screaming rear-mounted Kawasaki engine.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Super Sport hypercar looks to be on ice

Toyota will no longer launch a road-going hypercar twinned with its GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar racer. That's according to comments made by Rob Leupen, team director of Toyota's LMH racing program, in an interview with Autoblog.nl published on Sunday. Leupen said Toyota's newfound focus on electric vehicles meant that...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV Debuts With Ceramic Trim, Wood Veneers

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover debuted less than two months ago, introducing a bold new design for the iconic SUV. Today, the new Range Rover line expands with the new 2023 Range Rover SV, which adds even more luxury and customization to the model. Land Rover estimates that more than 1.6 million different SV configurations are available, and the company is doing that with several new luxury materials.
HOME & GARDEN
Autoblog

2022 Land Rover Range Rover SV gets some neat personalization options

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover looks like it's going to be a really special SUV. But what if you want your Range Rover to be extra special? Well, that's what the Range Rover SV is for. The SV version is available on short- and long-wheelbase models with the twin-turbo 538-horsepower V8, and it unlocks a wealth of customization options. Land Rover says there are 1.6 million combinations available for the model. Some of the options are quite interesting.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Land Rover Defender Hard Top 110 | PH Review

Growing up, I spent a lot of time on the family farm in the Brecon Beacons, and, until the first Discovery arrived on the farm, the agri-wheels was always a Land Rover Defender. Actually, that's a lie; the Defender name arrived in 1990 and the last version we had was a 90 (the wheelbase, not the year) that was registered in 1984. Still, splitting hairs isn't the point. What is, is that I've never been dewy eyed about the Defender, in any of its forms. I know people love them to bits, and that's their choice, but I am six-foot-three and I didn't much care for origamiing my way inside any Defender. And even before I grew gangly, I found them noisy, draughty, lumpy and slow. The Discovery made much more sense. I liked that a lot - so much so that I ended up buying one myself some years later.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy