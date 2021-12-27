ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probing the Energy Conversion Pathways between Light, Carriers, and Lattice in Real Time with Attosecond Core-Level Spectroscopy

Detection of the energy conversion pathways between photons, charge carriers, and the lattice is of fundamental importance to understand fundamental physics and to advance materials and devices. Yet, such insight remains incomplete due to experimental challenges in disentangling the various signatures on overlapping timescales. Here, we show that attosecond core-level x-ray...

Nature.com

Probing attosecond phenomena in solids

A sub-cycle modulation in reflectivity is observed in bulk crystals subjected to intense laser fields. The effect provides a new way to probe attosecond dynamics in materials. Attosecond science - studies involving timescales of 10âˆ’18 seconds -has progressed from the investigation of electron dynamics in atoms and molecules in gaseous media to the exploration of quantum phenomena in condensed matter systems. Landmark experiments in strongly driven dielectric media include the observation of carrier-envelope phase-dependent current1, high-harmonic generation2 and attosecond transient absorption3. Now, writing in Nature Photonics, Hui and co-workers demonstrate that attosecond electron dynamics in dielectrics subjected to strong fields can be probed through sub-cycle changes in the reflectivity of the material4. Because of the extremely fast timescales involved, these dynamics are difficult to access with conventional electronics, but optical methods provide a new viewing window, including the possibility of controlling and manipulating ultrafast materials dynamics with unprecedented temporal resolution.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Certifying Multilevel Coherence in the Motional State of a Trapped Ion

Quantum coherence is the foundation of almost all departures from classical physics and is exhibited when a quantum system is in a superposition of different basis states. Here, the coherent superposition of three motional Fock states of a single trapped ion is experimentally certified, with a procedure that does not produce false positives. As the motional state cannot be directly interrogated, our scheme uses an interference pattern generated by projective measurement of the coupled qubit state. The minimum number of coherently superposed states is inferred from a series of threshold values based on analysis of the interference pattern. This demonstrates that high-level coherence can be verified and investigated with simple nonideal control methods that are well suited to noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Intersubband excitations in ultrathin core-shell nanowires in the one-dimensional quantum limit probed by resonant inelastic light scattering

We investigate single, ultrathin, pure-wurtzite-phase GaAs-AlGaAs core-shell nanowires by resonant inelastic light scattering (RILS). We observe electronic Raman excitations, which can be attributed to intersubband excitations of photoexcited electrons or holes within the quasi-one-dimensional (1D) subband structure. Our analysis reveals that the electronic systems in the narrowest investigated nanowires, with GaAs core diameters down to 25 nm, are in the 1D quantum limit. Excitation-density-dependent measurements indicate that the observed 1D intersubband excitations are mainly of single-particle origin, since no plasmonic shift can be deduced. Our experimental findings are consistent with a three-step scattering mechanism, based on the Coulomb interaction of photoexcited electron-hole pairs with free carriers, electrons, or holes. The quantized subband energies, as extracted from photoluminescence, photoluminescence-excitation, and RILS experiments, can be nicely reproduced by realistic multiband.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Van der Waals anomaly: Analog of dark energy with ultracold atoms

In inhomogeneous dielectric media the divergence of the electromagnetic stress is related to the gradients of. , which is a consequence of Maxwell's equations. Investigating spherically symmetric media we show that this seemingly universal relationship is violated for electromagnetic vacuum forces such as the generalized van der Waals and Casimir forces. The stress needs to acquire an additional anomalous pressure. The anomaly is a result of renormalization, the need to subtract infinities in the stress for getting a finite, physical force. The anomalous pressure appears in the stress in media like dark energy appears in the energy-momentum tensor in general relativity. We propose and analyze an experiment to probe the van der Waals anomaly with ultracold atoms. The experiment may not only test an unusual phenomenon of quantum forces but also an analog of dark energy, shedding light where nothing is known empirically.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Improving Thermodynamic Bounds Using Correlations

We discuss how to use correlations between different physical observables to improve recently obtained thermodynamics bounds, notably the fluctuation-response inequality and the thermodynamic uncertainty relation (TUR). We show that increasing the number of measured observables will always produce a tighter bound. This tighter bound becomes particularly useful if one of the observables is a conserved quantity, whose expectation is invariant under a given perturbation of the system. For the case of the TUR, we show that this applies to any function of the state of the system. The resulting correlation TUR takes into account the correlations between a current and a noncurrent observable, thereby tightening the TUR. We demonstrate our finding on a model of the.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Theory of the charge density wave in AV3Sb5 kagome metals

The family of metallic kagome compounds A V 3 Sb 5 ( A = K , Rb , Cs ) was recently discovered to exhibit both superconductivity and charge order. The nature of the charge density wave (CDW) phase is presently unsettled, which complicates the interpretation of the superconducting ground state. In this paper, we use group theory and density functional theory (DFT) to derive and solve a phenomenological Landau model for this CDW state. The DFT results reveal three unstable phonon modes with the same in-plane momentum but different out-of-plane momenta, whose frequencies depend strongly on the electronic temperature. This is indicative of an electronically driven CDW, stabilized by features of the in-plane electronic dispersion. Motivated by the DFT analysis, we construct a Landau free-energy expansion for coupled CDW order parameters with wave vectors at the.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Fractional Corner Charge of Sodium Chloride

Recent developments in higherorder topological phases have revealed the relationship between nontrivial multipole moments in the bulk and the emergence of fractionally quantized charges at the boundary. Here, we put forth a proposal of the three-dimensional octupole insulator with fractionally quantized corner charges. ±. e. /. 8. : sodium chloride,...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Kekulé Spiral Order at All Nonzero Integer Fillings in Twisted Bilayer Graphene

We study magic angle graphene in the presence of both strain and particle-hole symmetry breaking due to nonlocal interlayer tunneling. We perform a self-consistent Hartree-Fock study that incorporates these effects alongside realistic interaction and substrate potentials and explore a comprehensive set of competing orders including those that break translational symmetry at arbitrary wave vectors. We find that at all nonzero integer fillings very small strains, comparable to those measured in scanning tunneling experiments, stabilize a fundamentally new type of time-reversal-symmetric and spatially nonuniform order. This order, which we dub the “incommensurate Kekulé spiral” (IKS) order, spontaneously breaks both the emergent valley-charge conservation and moiré translation symmetries but preserves a modified translation symmetry.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Understanding the flat band in 1T−TaS2 using a rotated basis

Electronic flat bands serve as a unique platform to achieve strongly correlated phases. The emergence of a flat band around the Fermi level in. charge density wave (CDW) superlattice has long been noticed experimentally, but a transparent theoretical understanding remains elusive. We show that without the CDW order, the primary feature of the.
SCIENCE
APS physics

High-Fidelity Qubit Readout Using Interferometric Directional Josephson Devices

Nonreciprocal microwave devices, such as circulators and isolators, are needed in high-fidelity qubit readout schemes to unidirectionally route the readout signals and protect the qubits against noise coming from the output chain. However, cryogenic circulators and isolators are prohibitive in scalable superconducting architectures because they rely on magnetic materials. Here we report a fast (
SCIENCE
APS physics

Deep-inelastic electron-deuteron scattering with spectator nucleon tagging at the future Electron Ion Collider: Extracting free nucleon structure

Background: Deep-inelastic scattering (DIS) on the deuteron with spectator nucleon tagging represents a unique method for extracting the free neutron structure functions and exploring the nuclear modifications of bound protons and neutrons. The detection of the spectator (with typical momentum. ≲. 100. MeV/. c. in the deuteron rest frame) controls the...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Accelerated Quantum Monte Carlo with Mitigated Error on Noisy Quantum Computer

Quantum Monte Carlo and quantum simulation are both important tools for understanding quantum many-body systems. As a classical algorithm, quantum Monte Carlo suffers from the sign problem, preventing its application to most fermion systems and real-time dynamics. In this paper, we introduce a novel nonvariational algorithm using quantum simulation as a subroutine to accelerate quantum Monte Carlo by easing the sign problem. The quantum subroutine can be implemented with shallow circuits and, by incorporating error mitigation, can reduce the Monte Carlo variance by several orders of magnitude even when the circuit noise is significant. As such, the proposed quantum algorithm is applicable to near-term noisy quantum hardware.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
APS physics

Low-Loss Ferrite Circulator as a Tunable Chiral Quantum System

Ferrite microwave circulators allow one to control the directional flow of microwave signals and noise, and thus play a crucial role in present-day superconducting quantum technology. They are typically viewed as a black box, with their internal structure neither specified nor used as a quantum resource. In this work, we show a low-loss waveguide circulator constructed with single-crystalline yttrium iron garnet in a three-dimensional cavity, and analyze it as a multimode hybrid quantum system with coupled photonic and magnonic excitations. We show the coherent coupling of its chiral internal modes with integrated superconducting niobium cavities, and how this enables tunable nonreciprocal interactions between the intracavity photons. We also probe experimentally the effective non-Hermitian dynamics of this system and its effective nonreciprocal eigenmodes. The device platform provides a test bed for implementing nonreciprocal interactions in open-system circuit QED.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Quantum Single-Photon Control, Storage, and Entanglement Generation with Planar Atomic Arrays

While artificially fabricated patterned metasurfaces are providing paradigm-shifting optical components for classical light manipulation, strongly interacting, controllable, and deterministic quantum interfaces between light and matter in free space remain an outstanding challenge. Here, we theoretically demonstrate how to achieve quantum control of both the electric and magnetic components of an incident single-photon pulse by engineering the collective response of a two-dimensional atomic array. High-fidelity absorption and storage in a long-lived subradiant state, and its subsequent retrieval, are achieved by controlling classically or quantum-mechanically the ac Stark shifts of the atomic levels and suppressing the scattering during the absorption. Quantum wave-front control of the transmitted photon with nearly zero reflection is prepared by coupling the collective state of the array to another photon in a cavity and by engineering a Huygens’ surface of atoms using only a single coherent standing wave. The proposed schemes allow for the generation of entanglement between the cavity, the lattice, and hence the state of the stored, reflected, or transmitted light, and for quantum-state transfer between the cavity and propagating photons. Bipartite entanglement generation is explicitly calculated between a stored single-photon excitation of the array and the cavity photon. We illustrate the control by manipulating the phase, phase superposition, polarization, and direction of a transmitted or reflected photon, providing quantum-optical switches and functional quantum interfaces between light and atoms that could form links in a larger quantum information platform.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Mode Conversion and Period Doubling in a Liquid Rubidium Alfvén-Wave Experiment with Coinciding Sound and Alfvén Speeds

We report Alfvén-wave experiments with liquid rubidium at the Dresden High Magnetic Field Laboratory. Reaching up to 63 T, the pulsed magnetic field exceeds the critical value of 54 T at which the Alfvén speed coincides with the sound speed. At this threshold, we observe a period doubling of an applied 8 kHz cw excitation, which is consistent with the theoretical expectation of a parametric resonance between magnetosonic waves and Alfvén waves. Similar mode conversions are discussed as a possible mechanism for heating the solar corona.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Engineering reconfigurable flow patterns via surface-driven light-controlled active matter

Surface-driven flows are ubiquitous in nature, from subcellular cytoplasmic streaming to organ-scale ciliary arrays. Here we model how confined geometries can be used to engineer complex hydrodynamic patterns driven by activity prescribed solely on the boundary. Specifically, we simulate light-controlled surface-driven active matter, probing the emergent properties of a suspension of active colloids that can bind and unbind from surfaces of a closed microchamber, together creating an active carpet. The attached colloids generate large-scale flows that in turn can advect detached particles toward the walls. Switching the particle velocities with light, we program the active suspension and demonstrate a rich design space of flow patterns characterized by topological defects. We derive the possible mode structures and use this theory to optimize different microfluidic functions including hydrodynamic compartmentalization and chaotic mixing. Our results pave the way toward designing and controlling surface-driven active fluids.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Attosecond electron motion control in dielectric

Attosecond science capitalizes on the extreme nonlinearity of strong fields-driven by few-cycle pulses-to attain attosecond temporal resolution and give access to the electron motion dynamics of matter in real time. Here we measured the relative electronic delay response of a dielectric system triggered by a strong field of few-cycle pulses to be of the order of a few hundred attoseconds. Moreover, we exploited the electronic response following the strong driver field to demonstrate all-optical light-field-sampling methodology with attosecond resolution. This methodology provides a direct connection between the driver field and induced ultrafast dynamics in matter. Also, we demonstrate control of electron motion in a dielectric using synthesized light waveforms. This on-demand control of electron motion paves the way for establishing long-anticipated ultrafast switches and quantum electronics. This advancement promises to increase the limiting speed of data processing and information encoding to rates that exceed one petabit per second, opening a new realm of information technology.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Subgrid-scale pressure field of scale-enriched large eddy simulations using Gabor modes

With the continuing progress in large eddy simulations (LES), and ever increasing computational resources, it is currently possible to numerically solve the time-dependent and anisotropic large scales of turbulence in a wide variety of flows. For some applications this large-scale resolution is satisfactory. However, a wide range of engineering problems involve flows at very large Reynolds numbers where the subgrid-scale dynamics of a practical LES are critically important to design and yet are out of reach given the computational demands of solving the Navier Stokes equations; this difficulty is particularly relevant in wall-bounded turbulence where even the large scales are often below the implied filter width of modest cost wall modeled LES. In this paper we briefly introduce a scale enrichment procedure which leverages spatially and spectrally localized Gabor modes. The method provides a physically consistent description of the small-scale velocity field without solving the full nonlinear equations. The enrichment procedure is appraised against its ability to predict small-scale contributions to the pressure field. We find that the method accurately extrapolates the pressure spectrum and recovers pressure variance of the full field remarkably well when compared to a computationally expensive, highly resolved LES. The analysis is conducted both in a priori and a posteriori settings for the case of homogeneous isotropic turbulence.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Nano-Chocolates That Store Hydrogen: Innovative Energy Carrier of the Future

An innovative approach could turn nanoparticles into simple reservoirs for storing hydrogen. The highly volatile gas is considered a promising energy carrier for the future, which could provide climate-friendly fuels for airplanes, ships, and lorries, for example, as well as allowing climate-friendly steel and cement production – depending on how the hydrogen gas is generated. However, storing hydrogen is costly: either the gas has to be kept in pressurized tanks, at up to 700 bar, or it must be liquified, which means cooling it down to minus 253 degrees Celsius. Both procedures consume additional energy.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Phonon eigenfunctions of inhomogeneous lattices: Can you hear the shape of a cone?

We study the phonon modes of interacting particles on the surface of a truncated cone resting on a plane subject to gravity, inspired by recent colloidal experiments. We derive the ground-state configuration of the particles under gravitational pressure in the small-cone-angle limit and find an inhomogeneous triangular lattice with spatially varying density but robust local order. The inhomogeneity has striking effects on the normal modes such that an important feature of the cone geometry, namely its apex angle, can be extracted from the lattice excitations. The shape of the cone leads to energy crossings at long wavelengths and frequency-dependent quasilocalization at short wavelengths. We analytically derive the localization domain boundaries of the phonons in the limit of small cone angle and check our results with numerical results for eigenfunctions.
PHYSICS

