— How do you define what you do and how did you come to do it?. I’m a musician and artist and it’s difficult to articulate what that even means. Compulsion comes to mind. It’s the rattling of some sort of primordial instinct to create and share. For me, music and performing were never escapism. It feels far more like a visceral connection to reality. Art is the same, connecting to things and stepping back to experience it all through the eyes of another.

