Top 10s and best-of-the-year lists are a dime a dozen every December. So much so that for a while City Paper put a hold on our annual best films of the year list to focus on more local coverage. But in a year (or two) where escape has been sorely needed, yet many of us have been, for at least parts of 2021, confined to the bowels of our homes—how could we not celebrate the movies that gave us cause to forget about global pandemics, insurrections, and a growing Greek alphabet of COVID variants? At least, that was my thought when WCP film critics Noah Gittell and Alan Zilberman pitched me a return of their top 10 round up.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO