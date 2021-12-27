ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Memorial Sloan Kettering and the Chinese Thoracic Oncology Group Discuss Opportunities for Further Collaboration to Accelerate International Clinical Trials During Annual Symposium

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on their long-term shared commitment to international collaboration on cancer research and care – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the Chinese Thoracic Oncology Group (CTONG), an alliance of more than 30 premier academic cancer centers in China – joined forces earlier this month for the 4th Annual MSK-CTONG...

Nature.com

Stargazing through the lens of AI in clinical oncology

Cancer multi-omics data has greatly expanded over recent decades, surpassing the human ability to extract meaningful information. The successful implementation of artificial intelligence systems into clinical pipelines to interpret complex datasets, and improve the outcomes of patients with cancer, demands strong validation using real-world evidence while also being mindful of ethical and social aspects.
CANCER
aithority.com

SureClinical Launches Eclinical Ecosystem™ ECO Bundle To Support Clinical Trial Automation And Collaboration

Clinical operations ecosystem for Clinical Research Organizations streamlines and accelerates the delivery of new treatments to patients globally. SureClinical, a leading provider of cloud-native eClinical applications, announced the launch of their new Eclinical Ecosystem ECO Applications and Platform Bundle. Designed for the unique needs of Clinical Research Organizations, the ECO Bundle connects people, programs, projects and processes everywhere for a singular view of clinical data. The ECO Bundle centralizes clinical intelligence and reporting across multiple applications, data points and systems, allowing distributed clinical research teams to collaborate within a single, modern, easy to use application experience.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Regor Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Authorization To Conduct Regor’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial With The Next Generation Targeted Inhibitor RGT-419B For Oncology

On December 23, Regor Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company, announced authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with Regor’s Phase 1 clinical development plans for RGT-419B. RGT-419B is a new generation CDK2/4/6, small molecule inhibitor with an optimized kinase activity spectrum. It is expected to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Your Cancer Answers: Mission Hope announces first radiation oncology national clinical trial

Question: Are there any new radiation oncology breast cancer clinical trials at Mission Hope?. Radiation therapy plays a central role in the treatment of both early and advanced-stage breast cancer. Over the past five to 10 years, we have learned that women diagnosed with very favorable tumors from a biologic perspective may be able to avoid certain standard treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy after breast cancer surgery.
CANCER
mskcc.org

Sloan Kettering Institute Scientists Retool CAR T Cells to Serve as ‘Micropharmacies’ for Cancer Drugs

Immunotherapies called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells use genetically engineered versions of a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. These treatments have energized cancer care, especially for people with certain types of blood cancers. Now, scientists at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) have developed new CAR T cells that can do something their predecessors cannot: Make drugs.
CANCER
Cancer
