The Coach Cass Show: Finding Love While Traveling

Finding love in the most unsuspected places! This week, International Traveler, Kenna L. Williams shares her stories of romance on The Coach Cass Show! Tune in to hear about how she found love abroad after her divorce, how to attract a high-value man and update your dating profile!

Are you Ready to Learn How To Gain Clarity on What it Takes to Have an Amazing Love Life? Click here to join the Love Vision Challenge!

About Coach Cass.

The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk on love, dating, and relationships. Listen in, every Saturday, as a bestselling author and certified Love Coach, Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, helps guests from all walks of life learn how to get out of their own way and journey towards the love they desire.