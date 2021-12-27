ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coach Cass Show: Finding Love While Traveling

By Donika Lleshi
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago
Finding love in the most unsuspected places! This week, International Traveler, Kenna L. Williams shares her stories of romance on The Coach Cass Show! Tune in to hear about how she found love abroad after her divorce, how to attract a high-value man and update your dating profile!

About Coach Cass.

The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk on love, dating, and relationships. Listen in, every Saturday, as a bestselling author and certified Love Coach, Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, helps guests from all walks of life learn how to get out of their own way and journey towards the love they desire.

