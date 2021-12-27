ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European gas moderating slightly: press

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew LNG supplies, milder weather, are helping keep a lid on prices. European natural gas prices fell December 27 for a fourth consecutive day, Bloomberg news agency reported, on the back of the expected...

www.naturalgasworld.com

FOXBusiness

Gas prices in 2022 will be ‘front and loaded’: GasBuddy analyst

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned on Thursday that gas prices in 2022 will be "front and loaded," noting that the highest gas prices "will be in the first half of the year." Fuel projections from GasBuddy indicate that $4 per gallon as a national average...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
rigzone.com

USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again

Exxon was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves. Exxon Mobil Corp. was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves under President Joe Biden’s effort to ease pain at the gasoline pump. Exxon was awarded 2 million barrels as part of the crude-exchange program announced...
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil snaps 7-session streak of gains but logs best yearly rise in over a decade

U.S. oil futures on Friday settled lower on the eve of 2022, marking the first decline in the past eight sessions, but the loss belies a stellar year for crude bulls, with the commodity posting the sharpest annual rise since 2009. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery declined $1.78, or 2.3%, to end at $75.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after gaining 0.6% on Thursday. For the week, oil rose 1.9%, rose 13.7% in December and posteed a 0.3% rise in the quarter. For the year, WTI rallied more than 55% to clinch its sharpest annual gain in 12 years, FactSet data show.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook

Consensus has formed that the COVID-19 omicron variant won’t weigh significantly on global growth, an important development for energy markets. Now back in the uptrend from the November 2020 and August 2021 lows, the near-term outlook is higher for crude oil prices. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index,...
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Rising demand for electricity in the country risks widespread blackouts unless more supplies are diverted to power stations, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said in a statement. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants. The decision comes against a backdrop of surging demand, as post-pandemic economic growth across the world drives electricity needs that cannot be met from less-polluting alternatives.
WTAJ

Gas and groceries prices expected to rise in 2022

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)- Inflation is following us into 2022 as food, gas and other daily essentials are expected to increase in the first half of the new year. A study done by research firm, Information Resourses Incorporated (IRI), shows that food prices will see a five percent increase over the first half of […]
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
DailyFx

Natural Gas Forecast: US and European Prices Eye Weather and LNG Shipments

Natural Gas, US, Europe, LNG, Nord Stream 2, Temperature Models – Talking Points. US Natural gas prices eye EIA inventory report as cold weather looms. European prices see relief as temps rise, with LNG imports inbound. Technicals look bearish after prices dropped below the 200-day SMA. US Natural Gas...
naturalgasworld.com

Output at China's Fuling shale gas field hits record

Fuling shale gas field, in central southwest China's Sichuan basin, became operational in 2014. Chinese state-run energy firm Sinopec has produced a record 7.1bn m3 of shale gas from the Fuling shale gas field during the January 1-December 28 period, up 7.1% year/year, Xinhua news agency reported on December 29.
naturalgasworld.com

Santos, Tamboran flow gas from Beetaloo wells

Tanumbirini 2H and Tanumbirini 3H wells in EP161 are currently de-watering and undergoing clean-up activities. Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) and Tanumbirini 3H (T3H) wells in EP161 in Beetaloo sub-basin have started flowing gas to the surface, Sydney-listed Tamboran Resources said on December 30. Gas flow follows the successful fracture stimulation across 11 and 10 stages in T2H and T3H wells, respectively,
naturalgasworld.com

Despite short-term balance, global gas markets not out of the woods yet

Prices are moderating, and new supplies of LNG are headed to Europe to alleviate the supply emergency, but volatility remains an issue elsewhere. After a tumultuous week for TTF prices, which rose to and then tumbled from all-time highs of nearly $60/Mmbtu, the market is more balanced in the short term as a result of LNG supplies of at least 0.8 million tonnes across 11 tankers being re-directed from Asia and an upward revision to near-term temperature forecasts across northwest Europe.
