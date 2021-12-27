Arizona Senate Candidate Blake Masters Offering Donors 'Zero to One' NFT

Senate candidate Blake Masters, R-Ariz., suggested a solution for potential insider trading Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." BLAKE MASTERS: I mean, naughty Nancy, my goodness. She's at it again — trading stocks, breaking laws. Tucker, I think Nancy Pelosi is the poster child for the rot and corruption in our politics. She uses her high office to enrich herself. [She] and her husband, they make tens of millions of dollars every year trading stocks. Look at her record — she's outperforming Warren Buffett. She's the best investor in the world. And how does that happen? Could it be because she has nonpublic information about these companies? I mean, this is disgusting, and I don't think we can trust these people to regulate themselves. We can't trust them to police themselves. And so we just have to ban it. We need to ban individual Congress members from owning and trading stocks. It's just that simple.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO