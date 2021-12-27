ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Senate Candidate Blake Masters Offering Donors 'Zero to One' NFT

By Andrew Asmakov
decrypt.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital art is making its way into politics. Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has introduced a limited-edition NFT based on the early cover art for his book “Zero to One.”. Masters co-wrote the New York Times bestseller with billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel. Published in 2014,...

decrypt.co

