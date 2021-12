Tens of millions of Americans got an early Christmas gift Wednesday when the Biden administration announced it would be extending the moratorium on student loan repayments, which was supposed to expire at the end of next month, by 90 days. The moratorium was first put in place in March 2020 as part of the response to Covid-19, and it had already been extended three times. The last time it was extended, in September, the Department of Education said it would be the “final extension.” So this, I guess, is the final final extension.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO