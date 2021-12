The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their Week 16 game at Carolina in convincing fashion, clinched the 2021 NFC South title and…somehow moved down the overall conference standings. It is still good news overall. The Buccaneers' first goal was to capture that South flag in order to make sure they would at least start the 2021 playoffs at home. That is now set in stone. What remains is the juggling of seeds between the four NFC division champions, which includes a three-way tie between Tampa Bay, Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams, all at 11-4. Green Bay currently owns the top seed with an NFL-best 12-3 record.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO