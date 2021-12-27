ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Is this proof that movie theaters are doomed? Cinema rents copy of The Grinch from AMAZON for $2-a-ticket screening

By Adam Manno For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A movie theater used a personal Amazon Prime account to stream a film for paying customers, according to a video posted on TikTok by someone in the audience.

The footage comes as movie theaters struggle to attract customers after the first wave of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 closed locations nationwide.

In a video posted last week by user @rachel.m00re, moviegoers watch as an employee scrolls through Amazon Prime offerings on what appears to be an Amazon Fire TV app at an unidentified cinema somewhere in the US.

The employee searches for the letter 'T' before clicking on a suggestion for 'Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch.'

But the screen then flashes a 'Maximum Videos Playing' warning, asking the user to stop playing another video in order to stream that one. Rachel said the issue was ultimately resolved 35 minutes later, during a discount screening where tickets cost $2-a-piece. She said the audience were good-natured about the delay.

It is unclear where the incident happened or if the theater is allowed to stream movies from Amazon to paying customers. Amazon only usually permits users to stream content in private locations.

Amazon and TikTok user @rachel.m00re did not immediately respond to requests for comment from DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQQHA_0dWpjliL00
A TikTok posted last week by @rachel.m00re shows a movie theater employee pulling up Amazon Prime to queue up a film for a paying audience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ve77K_0dWpjliL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uha01_0dWpjliL00
 A warning sign said that the theater's account was streaming too many titles at once

Theaters have had trouble bouncing back to their former glory after the pandemic slammed the film industry in 2020.

In October, AMC - the biggest theater chain on US soil - recorded a $224.2 million net loss, or 44 cents per share, on 763.2 million in revenue, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A year earlier, the company had reported a staggering loss of $8.41 per share on an overall third-quarter revenue of $119.5 million.

Revenue rose to $425.1 million in the latest quarter against $62.9 million a year earlier. Food and beverage sales also went up to $265.2 million compared to $29 million during the same time last year.

Spiderman: No Way Home recently became the first movie to make more than $1 billion at the box office since COVID, giving movie chain bosses a glimmer of hope for the future.

'We are also encouraged by the results from the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021. Indeed, as we announced just a week ago, our October theatre admissions revenues were the highest of any month since before the global pandemic forced the closure of our cinemas more than a year and a half ago. That is just one more good sign among many we have seen in 2021,' AMC president and CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

In last week's TikTok, a person can be heard saying: 'We're gonna be watching this on an old app? Are you kidding me? Wow, man.'

The employee in the projection room clicks over to 'Watch from Beginning,' meaning the film had already been streamed on the platform.

'They already started it, they gotta watch it over again,' the audience member says, laughing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3og9_0dWpjliL00
AMC's CEO said last month he was 'encouraged by the results from the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021' as ticket sales rebound after the pandemic. Above, an AMC in NYC in 2020

The screen starts to buffer before it's interrupted by the message warning that too many titles are being streamed at once.

The crowd laughs and groans.

'I felt so bad for the workers,' the person who posted the TikTok said in the comments. 'It took them 35 min to figure it out, I'm sure they were panicked.'

She added that she didn't mind it was streamed, but that she 'expected a DVD or something.' She also said it happened during '$2 movie day' and that the theater eventually rented a 4K version of the film for $4.

Some commenters pinned the blame on the moviegoers.

'I mean if you are going to a theatre to see an old movie then that's a waste of money,' one person said. 'You can watch it at home and your local theatre is smart lol.'

Another person added: 'I don't see the issue... if youre going to the theatre for an old movie, youre just going for the experience at that point.'

Other commenters took issue with the use of the streaming service.

'Oh no. There's no way that's legal,' one person said. Another one joked, 'That prime account on life support.'

There are some signs that movie theaters are on the upswing. Spider Man: No Way Home recently broke the $1 billion box office margin, making $467 million in the US alone.

Comments / 0

Related
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Movie Theater#Amazon Fire Tv#Amc
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

“Extremely Illegal”: Movie Theater Uses Amazon Prime to Show ‘The Grinch’

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the movie theater industry suffered immensely. Now that nearly all theaters have opened back up to fans, however, movie buffs have returned in a big way — especially for Marvel Studios’ latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which is breaking box office records left and right.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

French Movie Theaters Are Banning Concessions, Could U.S. Theaters Follow?

Movie theaters may have reopened their doors for a good chunk of 2021, but like any other place of business nowadays, they still have to contend with COVID-19. For instance, with the Omicron variant now in the mix, French movie theaters have decided to temporarily ban concessions. Could something like this happened in the United States?
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy