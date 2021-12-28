Numbers drawn in Monday's $416 million Powerball jackpot
Numbers were drawn in Monday's estimated $416 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers were: 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball: 19 No ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday's Christmas Day drawing. Saturday's numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 Powerball: 2 The Powerball hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner. However, there were four third-prize tickets worth $50,000 that were sold in the New York area. They include: Giunta's Meat Farms in Ronkonkoma, MAB Finer Wines and Spirits in East Meadow, King's Laurelton C-town Store in Springfield Gardens and Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill. You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY. The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m. RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016. Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high? The Associated Press contributed to this report. ---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * Follow us on YouTube * More local news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
