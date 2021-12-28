ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Numbers drawn in Monday's $416 million Powerball jackpot

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeKUO_0dWphVTB00

Numbers were drawn in Monday's estimated $416 million Powerball jackpot.

The numbers were: 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball: 19

No ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday's Christmas Day drawing.

Saturday's numbers were:
27-29-45-55-58 Powerball: 2

The Powerball hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

However, there were four third-prize tickets worth $50,000 that were sold in the New York area.

They include: Giunta's Meat Farms in Ronkonkoma, MAB Finer Wines and Spirits in East Meadow, King's Laurelton C-town Store in Springfield Gardens and Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

