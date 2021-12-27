ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans still on track for No. 3 overall pick in 2022 NFL draft

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MGSz_0dWpgNKi00

The Houston Texans stunned the NFL when they knocked off the playoff-caliber Los Angeles Chargers 41-29 Sunday afternoon in Week 16 at NRG Stadium.

To beat a Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans squad in the rain is one thing; to beat a high-powered offense while battling COVID roster depletion yourself is an entirely other that demonstrates the Texans could be heading in the right direction.

As much of a dopamine hit the win over the Chargers may have been for long-suffering Houston sports fans and the Texans organization, did it come at the cost of their pick positioning for the 2022 NFL draft?

According to Tankathon, the Texans are still on pace for the No. 3 overall pick in April’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 1, the Detroit Lions No. 2, the 4-11 New York Jets beat Houston earlier in the year and are No. 4, and the equally 4-11 New York Giants are No. 5 due to having a higher strength of schedule than the Texans (.542 to .492).

General manager Nick Caserio told Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on Dec. 7 that turning around the Texans will take a “collective effort.”

“We’ve made some progress in some areas, more so than others,” said Caserio. “Again, it’s going to take a collective effort with everybody involved. Every day is an opportunity to evaluate what we’re doing. Quite frankly, the standard that we have is high and candidly it hasn’t been good enough, and that’s all of our responsibility and I take full responsibility as someone that oversees the football operation.”

Coach David Culley was pleased with the victory of the Chargers and compared it to the Jamie Foxx movie “Any Given Sunday.”

“Just like our team, whoever the next team is up, all you want to do is keep getting better,” said Culley. “And you go play. And you know that movie, ‘Any Given Sunday’? It’s so true in this league when you play the game the right way and this football team played the right way today.”

The Texans will get another playoff-hopeful team in Week 17 as they go on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers, who are 8-7 and currently possess the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

4 trade-down options for the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft

The top five picks of the NFL draft have always drawn intrigue. However, the Houston Texans currently reside inside the top five. The Houston Texans sit in a great spot. Holding the fourth overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, their options are endless. If they stay at four and don’t trade down, they’re going to get a good player regardless. However, what would Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans gain by trading back in the draft?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
David Culley
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Decide On Starting QB vs. Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater has been the Denver Broncos‘ starting quarterback throughout the 2021 season, but a concussion in Week 15 forced him to miss this past Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Drew Lock took the first-team snaps in Week 16. Moments ago, NFL Network...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jets#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Covid#Chargers#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Detroit Lions No 2#New York Giants#Sports Radio 610
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy