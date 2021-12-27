ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to Lift Omicron-Linked Travel Ban on Southern Africa

By From the Editor
 3 days ago

South Africa has seen a drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days. The lifted restrictions apply to eight African countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID Omicron...

AFAR

France Adds COVID Test Requirement for U.S. Travelers

Travelers heading to France for the holidays will need to be armed with a negative COVID test. Effective December 4, all arrivals from the U.S. must provide proof of a negative COVID test result, whether they are vaccinated or not. France is the latest country to introduce stricter entry rules...
AFAR

Biden Announces New Requirements for Travel Amid Omicron Concerns

International travelers are going to need to find rapid testing options before entering the U.S. The president has issued updated guidelines regarding COVID testing and masking for travel. As part of a sweeping new plan to implement greater health and safety protocols in preparation for a pandemic winter of battling...
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
AFAR

What to Do if Your Travel Plans Are Disrupted by Omicron

The United Kingdom is one of the countries that added new entry requirements due to Omicron concerns. The variant has spurred another round of new travel rules and public health concerns. But all is not lost with these tips and advice for how to navigate travel amid the new (variant) normal.
AFAR

How to Get a COVID Test for International Travel

COVID tests are the must-have travel item of the pandemic. A negative COVID test continues to be a requirement to travel the world—including for entry into the United States. Here’s how to get the right test when you need it. The need for COVID testing doesn’t appear to...
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Big Economic Catastrophes in 2022

American economy follows a trajectory of a wild rollercoaster. The wheels have come off several times, but the wagon is still on track, speeding faster than ever. Similar to the other 49 states, Florida is bracing for signs of economic turmoil. As a result, we can expect several black swan events soon, with some even hitting the peninsula in 2022.
