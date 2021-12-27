ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,094 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSegall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Segall...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 162 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LSV Asset Management Has $31.38 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 12,039 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. A number of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csco#Cisco Systems#Sec#Sabal Trust Co Now#Fiera Capital Corp#Eudaimonia Partners Llc
etfdailynews.com

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,712 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Versor Investments LP Buys 4,939 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 111.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
KANSAS STATE
etfdailynews.com

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report sales of $11.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $12.72 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $824.55.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.27

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.27 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 4215004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.78. A number of research firms have recently issued reports on...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy