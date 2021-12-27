ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Share Favorite Live Cuts Of 2021 [Audio]

By Michael Broerman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas came and went on Saturday, and fans of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real found something under the tree on YouTube where the band uploaded 21 live tracks recorded throughout fall 2021. In a post to social media, the band stated that these recordings feature some of its favorites...

