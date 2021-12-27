Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Share Favorite Live Cuts Of 2021 [Audio]

The Connecticut jam quartet Eggy has released Eggy Selects: Fall Tour 2021, a new album of live tracks recorded during the band’s October and November performances. On October 7th, Eggy hit the road with Spafford for a five-week tour across the Midwest and East Coast. Starting in Lawrence, KS, the two groups hit staple venues in the region like The Magic Stick in Detroit, MI (10/15), The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (10/23), and Park West in Chicago, IL (11/6). The run of shows included an opening spot a Spafford’s Bob-themed Halloween at Bloomington, IN’s Castle Theatre, a joining of forces between Eggy’s Dani Battat (keys/vocals) and the headliners after Andrew “Red” Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, and plenty of live debuts as the Connecticut four-piece didn’t repeat one song during the tour.

