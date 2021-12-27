S Justin Reid said Week 16 was one of his favorite Texans wins to be a part of

Justin Reid has played in 59 career games for the Houston Texans, including playoffs.

The former 2018 third-round pick from Stanford has been a part of some significant wins in Texans history just in his short tenure: the Week 17 2018 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch the division, the Week 6 win at the Kansas City Chiefs, the Week 13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in the Deep Steel jerseys, the 2019 AFC wild-card against the Buffalo Bills.

For Reid, the Week 16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers will be among his favorites.

“I think it’s because of the trajectory of the season that has taken place so far,” said Reid, who finished the 41-29 win with seven combined tackles. “All the distractions that with COVID, with the holidays, with the season with guys we’re signing off the street, coming in on Tuesday and then coming in and making big-time plays for us today on Sunday. Just seeing it all come together like that, it’s kind of like an adrenaline rush that it happened like that. So, that feeling that I got coming away with the dub and the team doing what we were able to accomplish today is what’s going to make it one of my favorite games to be a part of.”

The Texans’ roster was ravaged from players being placed in the COVID protocol. The roster felt more like a preseason roster with all of the new names.

Receiver Chris Conley, who caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, liked the way the younger players stepped up to contribute.

“Today we had a lot of young guys up and when you have a lot of young guys up they can go one of two ways,” said Conley. “I think one of the things Justin said was that a lot of guys are bought in and today you saw examples of that. Guys going out there, even if there was a drive that wasn’t that good, even if there were plays that were messed up, and locking back in and doing what was necessary on the next drive to win.”

Houston goes on the road in Week 17 to face the San Francisco 49ers, who are 8-7 and the No. 6 seed in the competitive NFC playoff field.