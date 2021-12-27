ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI): Price Up $0.4 (0.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.4 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, HLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.4 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20...

Geo Group Inc (GEO): Price Up $0.04 (0.58)% Over Past Day, Up $0.13 (1.7)% Over Past Hour

GEO (Get Ratings)’s 7.78 Geo Group Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GEO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Radius Health Inc (RDUS): Price Now Near $6.67; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, RDUS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-1.91%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-1.71)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, DVAX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-1.71%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on DVAX; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.81)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.71)% Over Past Hour

Currently, BNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BNR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Urban One Inc (UONE): Price Up $0.06 (1.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (1.13)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, UONE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (1.13%) from the hour prior. UONE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK): Price Now Near $144; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CPK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.03%) from the hour prior. CPK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $824.55.
Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.19. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 7,359 shares. Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from...
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.17

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 13295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87. ERF has been the subject...
InterDigital Inc (IDCC): Price Up $0.04 (0.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, IDCC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA): Price Now Near $8.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, AEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AEVA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Badger Meter Inc (BMI): Price Up $0.07 (0.07)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.06)% Over Past Hour

Currently, BMI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row BMI has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Itron Inc (ITRI): Price Now Near $67.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ITRI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.52%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 hour changed directions on ITRI; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
XL Fleet Corp (XL): Price Down $-0.06 (-1.86)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

Currently, XL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as XL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT): Price Now Near $9.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, VVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.81%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VVNT has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Agree Realty Corp (ADC): Price Now Near $70.36; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ADC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.15 (1.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO): Price Now Near $40.01; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, HALO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.82

IShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.82 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving...
