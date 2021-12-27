Another 995 people were told were incorrectly told they were negative for Covid on Christmas - after 400 were given incorrect results the day before

A further 995 patients have been incorrectly told they were Covid-negative in a monumental blunder by one of Sydney's leading hospitals.

The Sydney Pathology testing centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst wrongly told 1,400 people in total they didn't have Covid and were free to spend Christmas Day with their loved ones.

On Boxing Day, they issued a formal apology to 400 patients, warning them that 'human error' had contributed to the wrong advice and that they were, in fact, infected with Covid.

By Monday, that number had been amended to 1,495 wrong pathology results.

Those impacted have already been contacted by hospital officials. It's understood text messages confirming a negative result were wrongly sent to each of the patients before their samples had even undergone testing.

More to come.