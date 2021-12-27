ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Another 995 people were told were incorrectly told they were negative for Covid on Christmas - after 400 were given incorrect results the day before

By Brittany Chain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A further 995 patients have been incorrectly told they were Covid-negative in a monumental blunder by one of Sydney's leading hospitals.

The Sydney Pathology testing centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst wrongly told 1,400 people in total they didn't have Covid and were free to spend Christmas Day with their loved ones.

On Boxing Day, they issued a formal apology to 400 patients, warning them that 'human error' had contributed to the wrong advice and that they were, in fact, infected with Covid.

By Monday, that number had been amended to 1,495 wrong pathology results.

Those impacted have already been contacted by hospital officials. It's understood text messages confirming a negative result were wrongly sent to each of the patients before their samples had even undergone testing.

More to come.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Boxing Day#Covid#St Vincent#The Sydney Pathology
Daily Mail

NSW records 6,062 new infections as the state braces for Covid explosion after hundreds of people were given incorrect negative results - while Victoria has 2,738 new positives

NSW has recorded 6,062 new Covid-19 cases following a disastrous testing bungle, while Victoria's infections have grown by another 2,738. One death was also recorded in NSW with 557 Covid patients now in hospital, up from the 521 on Monday. There are 60 patients receiving care in ICU, another slight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Number of English Covid patients ending up in hospital is now SEVEN TIMES lower than during devastating second wave as data shows Omicron now makes up 90% of new cases in EVERY region

Seven times fewer Covid 'cases' are ending up in hospital now compared to England's devastating second wave, official data suggests as proof that Omicron is milder continues to pile up. No10's own advisers feared the ultra-infectious variant could overwhelm the NHS, which prompted calls for Boris Johnson to adopt tougher...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family of Iowa man, 78, with sepsis who died from complications after surgery say he waited TWO WEEKS for hospital bed because unvaxxed COVID patients had overwhelmed the system

An Iowa family is blaming the unvaccinated for keeping their patriarch who had sepsis from getting a hospital bed for two weeks before he later died from complications after surgery. Dale Weeks, 78, was a retired school superintendent diagnosed with the infection in November and was being treated at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Death rates in South Africa's Omicron Covid wave were just a QUARTER of levels seen during previous surges as scientists say ultra-infectious variant may 'usher in endemic phase'

Covid death rates in South Africa's Omicron wave were just a quarter of levels seen during previous surges, real-world data suggests. Researchers examined records of 450 patients hospitalised in the City of Tshwane since the extremely-transmissible variant took off in the country. Their survival rates were then compared against nearly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Call for Adelaide's New Year's Eve light show to be CANCELLED despite it being held outside after state's health boss was slammed for telling people to see in 2022 in 'the quietest way ever'

Adelaide City Council is being pressured to cancel New Years Eve celebrations after one councillor returned his ticket. Phillip Martin said he would not attend Adelaide's new 'Light Up' New Years Eve celebration and called for to be cancelled over Covid fears. South Australia reached 1,000 Covid cases on Wednesday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

I’ve been lied about and others get death threats. Covid has shown the power of misinformation

Before the experience of the past two years of Covid-19, I had assumed that a deadly viral outbreak would be quickly contained by governments. Especially in rich countries with good health systems, public health infrastructure, economic support packages and trust in public institutions. I thought there would be general consensus on what needed to be done, and that people would get their information directly from experts working in universities and public health authorities. I mean, who would want to risk getting a deadly infection?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy