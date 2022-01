VERMILION PARISH, La. (KADN) - Vermilion Parish Schools students will not attend class on Monday, January 3. The day will be an employee only day. Superintendent Thomas Byler wrote in an update that, "Because of the recent Covid surge, new guidelines from the Louisiana Dept. of Health, and quarantine changes from the CDC, we feel it is in the best interest of our school system and our students that we take time for our employees and our schools to revisit all of the processes that we have put in place to help slow the current pace of the Covid spread."

VERMILION PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO