Aena, together with Vueling and the group of technology companies consisting of Easier, IDEMIA, Indra, Materna IPS and Mobbeel, has launched a facial recognition pilot programme for boarding at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. This is the first time in Europe that all the steps a passenger takes at an airport have been integrated into one process, and includes, for the first time, self bag drop. The goal is for passengers to be able to travel all the way to the plane without having to show any identification.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO