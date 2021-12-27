ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden signs the $768B national defense bill with more money for Ukraine, fighter jets, submarines and warships as Putin threatens war with Ukraine and China develops hypersonic missiles

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com, Harriet Alexander, Reuters, Will Stewart
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

President Biden signed the $768 billion 2022 defense budget on Monday, a wide-ranging bill that includes security assistance for Ukraine amid heightened threats from Russia and billions for a deterrence initiative to counter China.

The budget, $25 billion more than Biden asked for and a 5% increase over last year's spending, passed the Senate 88-11 after moving through the House 363-70.

The bill includes a 2.7% pay increase for U.S. troops and more aircraft and Navy ship purchases, and set strategy for dealing with threats like Russia and China.

Seven progressive Democrats voted against the bill in the Senate, as did three Senate Republicans - Rand Paul, Ky., Mike Braun, Ind., and Mike Lee, Utah.

Fifty-one House Democrats and 19 Republicans voted against the bill, which also saved the A-10 attack plane. It has been up for the ax for years in a bid to save $3.5 billion, but Congress has decided to grant the jet another stay of execution.

The bill had been stalled as lawmakers debate provisions to counter threats from Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. A number of senators initially objected to advancing the legislation unless the Senate voted on an amendment to reimpose sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, restrictions that Biden lifted earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqWCW_0dWpcakt00
iden signed the $768 billion 2022 defense budget on Monday, a wide-ranging bill that includes security assistance for Ukraine as it takes on a fast-encroaching Russia and billions for a deterrence initiative to counter China
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7ODg_0dWpcakt00
The bill had been stalled as lawmakers debate provisions to counter threats from Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTy5Z_0dWpcakt00

Instead, Sen. Ted Cruz agreed to drop his hold on Biden's State and Treasury nominees in exchange for a vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions.

The bill includes numerous measures to challenge Moscow - such as $300 million for Ukraine's military - and Beijing, with a statement of support for the defense of Taiwan. Around $4 billion has been earmarked for the European Defense Initiative, which aims to keep Vladimir Putin's ambitions in check.

A further $7.1 billion has been set aside for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, aimed at countering Chinese aggression, including towards Taiwan, amid worsening relations between the US and its allies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZYzR_0dWpcakt00
Fifty-one Democrats and 19 Republicans voted against the bill, but it passed with overwhelming bipartisan support
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hz5sk_0dWpcakt00
The NDAA includes funding for 17 Boeing F-15EX fighter jets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J61qx_0dWpcakt00
The F-15EX will replace the F-15C, and is able to carry hypersonic weapons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGY5g_0dWpcakt00
Funding has also been allocated for 12 Boeing-made F/A-18E/F Super Hornets - an updated version of the F-18C/D

The fiscal 2022 NDAA, also includes an overhaul of the military's criminal justice system for cases of sexual assault. Military commanders will no longer make decisions on whether to prosecute cases of rape, sexual assault and other major crimes.

Meanwhile, Putin warned on Monday that the world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia's security demands 'here and now.'

This came amid a new round of major military exercises by Putin's troops in an evident bid to warn NATO of the seriousness of the situation ahead of the New Year.

Videos showed the latest Russian drills - some close to Ukraine - amid fears Putin will invade if the West fails to meet his demands.

Hawkish deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov denied he was exaggerating in comparing the current crisis to the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

'No, not too much,' he said in an interview with Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine when asked if his comparison was 'too much.'

There are fears a war could erupt between Russia and Western-ally Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Ryabkov insisted: 'We must put an end to the expansion of NATO, NATO infrastructure, NATO capabilities further east.

'We must exclude Ukraine from joining NATO.'

Congress in the defense bill also showed itself very willing to stump up funds for military expenditure.

In May, the Pentagon requested 12 F-15EX fighter jets, but the bill passed on Tuesday provided funding to allow for the purchase of 17 planes.

Congress put funding for 12 Boeing-made F/A-18E/F Super Hornets into the bill, after the Pentagon requested zero.

Breaking a trend, the bill did not increase funding for the number of F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin.

The bill funds the procurement of 13 battle force ships including two Virginia-class submarines made by Huntington Ingalls and General Dynamics, and three DDG 51 Arleigh Burke destroyers also made by General Dynamics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0julYY_0dWpcakt00
Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, is pictured on Tuesday. The NDAA includes multiple measures designed to emphasize U.S. support for Ukraine, amid Russian threats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bm1I5_0dWpcakt00
Xi Jinping, China's president, is seen on Friday. The NDAA also emphasizes support for Taiwan

The bill also includes ban on the Department of Defense procuring products produced with forced labor from China's Xinjiang region.

The United States has labeled China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang as genocide, and last week Biden signed a ban on imports of products from the Xinjiang region unless manufacturers can prove they were made without forced labor.

China denies abusing minorities and dismisses the genocide charge as part of slanderous assertions about conditions in Xinjiang.

China has reportedly been working on hypersonic weapons instead of the usual intercontinental ballistic missiles, which travel in a predictable arc and can be tracked by radars.

The United States and China are engaged in an arms race to develop the most lethal hypersonic weapons, the U.S. Air Force secretary said last month, as Beijing and Washington build and test more and more of the high-speed next-generation arms.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Axios

Biden lays out "two paths" for Ukraine crisis in call with Putin

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for 50 minutes on Thursday, in what a senior U.S. official characterized as a "serious and substantive" phone call setting the parameters for high-stakes security talks in Europe next month. Why it matters: Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

Putin tells Biden that Russia requires legally binding security agreements

According to Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US colleague Joe Biden that Moscow needed legally enforceable security agreements. Putin even imparted the key concepts of the already provided security guarantees documents in a 50-minute telephonic chat. It’s worth noting that the phone chat between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place amid rising tensions in Europe between Russia and the West over Moscow’s border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Ukraine#East China#National Security#Senate#House#Navy#Democrats#Republicans#Congress#Nord Stream 2#State#Treasury#Chinese
NBC News

Biden and Putin hold call over Russia-Ukraine tensions. What the U.S has at stake.

At the top of the agenda for the call Thursday afternoon between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the huge military force Russia has been amassing to the north, east and south of Ukraine. According to a statement released by the White House, Biden “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”
POTUS
BBC

Ukraine tensions: Putin tells Biden new sanctions could rupture ties

Russia's Vladimir Putin has warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that imposing new sanctions over Ukraine could lead to a complete breakdown in relations. In a phone call late on Thursday, the Russian president said such sanctions would be a "colossal mistake". Mr Biden, meanwhile, told Mr Putin that the...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Germany
Country
China
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy