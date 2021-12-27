Biden signs the $768B national defense bill with more money for Ukraine, fighter jets, submarines and warships as Putin threatens war with Ukraine and China develops hypersonic missiles

President Biden signed the $768 billion 2022 defense budget on Monday, a wide-ranging bill that includes security assistance for Ukraine amid heightened threats from Russia and billions for a deterrence initiative to counter China.

The budget, $25 billion more than Biden asked for and a 5% increase over last year's spending, passed the Senate 88-11 after moving through the House 363-70.

The bill includes a 2.7% pay increase for U.S. troops and more aircraft and Navy ship purchases, and set strategy for dealing with threats like Russia and China.

Seven progressive Democrats voted against the bill in the Senate, as did three Senate Republicans - Rand Paul, Ky., Mike Braun, Ind., and Mike Lee, Utah.

Fifty-one House Democrats and 19 Republicans voted against the bill, which also saved the A-10 attack plane. It has been up for the ax for years in a bid to save $3.5 billion, but Congress has decided to grant the jet another stay of execution.

The bill had been stalled as lawmakers debate provisions to counter threats from Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. A number of senators initially objected to advancing the legislation unless the Senate voted on an amendment to reimpose sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, restrictions that Biden lifted earlier this year.

Instead, Sen. Ted Cruz agreed to drop his hold on Biden's State and Treasury nominees in exchange for a vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions.

The bill includes numerous measures to challenge Moscow - such as $300 million for Ukraine's military - and Beijing, with a statement of support for the defense of Taiwan. Around $4 billion has been earmarked for the European Defense Initiative, which aims to keep Vladimir Putin's ambitions in check.

A further $7.1 billion has been set aside for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, aimed at countering Chinese aggression, including towards Taiwan, amid worsening relations between the US and its allies.

The NDAA includes funding for 17 Boeing F-15EX fighter jets

The F-15EX will replace the F-15C, and is able to carry hypersonic weapons

Funding has also been allocated for 12 Boeing-made F/A-18E/F Super Hornets - an updated version of the F-18C/D

The fiscal 2022 NDAA, also includes an overhaul of the military's criminal justice system for cases of sexual assault. Military commanders will no longer make decisions on whether to prosecute cases of rape, sexual assault and other major crimes.

Meanwhile, Putin warned on Monday that the world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia's security demands 'here and now.'

This came amid a new round of major military exercises by Putin's troops in an evident bid to warn NATO of the seriousness of the situation ahead of the New Year.

Videos showed the latest Russian drills - some close to Ukraine - amid fears Putin will invade if the West fails to meet his demands.

Hawkish deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov denied he was exaggerating in comparing the current crisis to the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

'No, not too much,' he said in an interview with Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine when asked if his comparison was 'too much.'

There are fears a war could erupt between Russia and Western-ally Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Ryabkov insisted: 'We must put an end to the expansion of NATO, NATO infrastructure, NATO capabilities further east.

'We must exclude Ukraine from joining NATO.'

Congress in the defense bill also showed itself very willing to stump up funds for military expenditure.

In May, the Pentagon requested 12 F-15EX fighter jets, but the bill passed on Tuesday provided funding to allow for the purchase of 17 planes.

Congress put funding for 12 Boeing-made F/A-18E/F Super Hornets into the bill, after the Pentagon requested zero.

Breaking a trend, the bill did not increase funding for the number of F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin.

The bill funds the procurement of 13 battle force ships including two Virginia-class submarines made by Huntington Ingalls and General Dynamics, and three DDG 51 Arleigh Burke destroyers also made by General Dynamics.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, is pictured on Tuesday. The NDAA includes multiple measures designed to emphasize U.S. support for Ukraine, amid Russian threats

Xi Jinping, China's president, is seen on Friday. The NDAA also emphasizes support for Taiwan

The bill also includes ban on the Department of Defense procuring products produced with forced labor from China's Xinjiang region.

The United States has labeled China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang as genocide, and last week Biden signed a ban on imports of products from the Xinjiang region unless manufacturers can prove they were made without forced labor.

China denies abusing minorities and dismisses the genocide charge as part of slanderous assertions about conditions in Xinjiang.

China has reportedly been working on hypersonic weapons instead of the usual intercontinental ballistic missiles, which travel in a predictable arc and can be tracked by radars.

The United States and China are engaged in an arms race to develop the most lethal hypersonic weapons, the U.S. Air Force secretary said last month, as Beijing and Washington build and test more and more of the high-speed next-generation arms.